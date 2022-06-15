Indiana guard Trey Galloway underwent groin surgery today, according to multiple reports. His recovery time is reportedly set for 10-12 weeks, meaning he should be ready for the start of fall practices in October.
Galloway, who will be a junior in the fall, dealt with the injury during his sophomore season. He missed five games from Feb. 21 to March 5 because of the groin, though he returned to dish five assists in a Big Ten Tournament win over Michigan and score eight points and add two assists in a victory over top-seeded Illinois in the conference tournament quarterfinals.
Though Galloway is unlikely to miss any official practice time or games, the surgery is still a setback. With Parker Stewart gone from the program – he transferred back to Tennessee-Martin after playing one year for IU – there is a starting guard spot open and Galloway would have been the top contender to fill it if five-star freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino was not ready from Day 1. The Culver native has already proven he is an explosive playmaker and if he could have demonstrated consistency this summer (and an improved 3-point shot – he hit just 21.4% last year) Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson would have had trouble keeping him off the floor at the outset of the season.
Now, Galloway will miss the rest of summer workouts and he won't be able to start developing chemistry with Hood-Schifino and Indiana's other freshmen. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard relies on a lightning-quick first step to make plays on offense and defense and if this surgery was necessary to maintain that step then it had to be done, but it is bad luck for a player who flashed All-Big Ten-level skill last season and is trying to carve out a consistent role on the team going forward.
Galloway averaged 5.5 points, 1.8 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 20.8 minutes per game last season while shooting 46.4% from the field.