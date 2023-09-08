BLOOMINGTON – Indiana promised to be more aggressive offensively against Indiana State tonight after playing overly conservatively against No. 3 Ohio State last week.
The Hoosiers certainly delivered on that promise.
Quarterback Tayven Jackson, making his first collegiate start, came out slinging, leading touchdown drives of 73, 81 and 71 yards on his first three possessions to give Indiana 21-point lead by the end of the first quarter and finished 9 for 11 for 140 yards and a 10-yard rushing score. His competition for IU's still-open starting quarterback slot, Week 1 starter Brendan Sorsby, completed a 31-yard pass to Omar Cooper and led a field goal drive at the end of the first half as the Hoosiers lead 24-7 at Memorial Stadium.
It was somewhat difficult to notice separation between the two quarterbacks in the matchup against Ohio State because the Buckeyes' defense was so dominant it gave the signal-callers very little room to breathe. Indiana State created the opposite problem – the Hoosiers had receivers running free in the Sycamore secondary most of the half, making it a challenge to determine how much of Jackson's excellent play was the result of better play-calling from the IU coaching staff and how much was simply facing an overmatched defense.
To be clear, Jackson looked very good for much of the half, showing off significant arm strength and making most of the throws IU asked him to make. He missed a wide open EJ Williams for what could have been a 20-yard gain on the play on which he got hurt and also threw inaccurately on a couple of other throws, forcing IU receivers to adjust to make difficult catches (they did so on a few occasions, emphasizing again the talent of the Indiana skill corps).
On the other hand, he ran for a 10-yard touchdown on a well-executed quarterback draw and made a play which will not show up in the stat sheet but which was nevertheless the most impressive by either IU quarterback this season: Midway through the first quarter, the former four-star recruit out of Center Grove loaded up and hit receiver Cam Camper on a deep shot down the right sideline for what would have been a 60-yard gain inside the ISU 5. It was an absolutely perfect throw to Camper in stride, but it was called back because of an ineligible offensive lineman downfield.
Even more of a standout than Jackson in the first half was Indiana running back Jaylin Lucas. The All-American kick returner scored the Hoosiers' first two touchdowns from the backfield on very similar plays, going around the right side and hitting the afterburners when he hit the second level. No one on Indiana State's defense has the speed or athleticism to keep up with him and he scored both touchdowns untouched. Both came from 25 yards out. The sophomore all-purpose star also caught a pass from Jackson about five yards past the line of scrimmage, snaring it with one hand (another throw Jackson missed on and was bailed out by his receiver) and then made a pair of Indiana State tacklers miss for a 24-yard gain. Ohio State made Lucas look relatively mortal (he did have one long punt return), but he has shown tonight why Indiana has a minimum number of touches it plans to give him each game.
Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, Lucas also made one enormous stake, fumbling in Indiana State territory late in the first half. Sycamores defensive back Maddix Blackwell picked up the bouncing ball with no one around him and returned it 75 yards for the Sycamores' only points of the half.
The fumble returned ruined the shutout the IU defense had been pitching previously. At the outset, the Hoosiers forced three consecutive three-and-outs, helping IU hold the lead in total yards 139 to negative-1 after two drives apiece. Indiana got consistent push up front on defense and bothered Sycamores quarterback Evan Olaes most of the night. Indiana State mounted one good drive late in the first half, but Indiana walled up in the red zone and on fourth-and-8 IU's Nic Toomer picked off Olaes in the end zone.
Lucas's fumble came on the first drive of the half on which Sorsby had been the primary quarterback for the Hoosiers. The redshirt freshman completed a couple of short throws, but IU ran the ball more than it had with Jackson at the helm. The play before Lucas coughed up the ball, Sorsby had put a pass right on the hands of running back Josh Henderson for what should have been a big gain into the red zone, but Henderson dropped it. In all, Sorsby went 7 for 11 for 84 yards and showed some arm strength on passes to the far hash. IU's quarterback situation remains unsettled and both signal-callers will likely to get make their case again in the second half as they try to create the separation in the race coach Tom Allen wants.