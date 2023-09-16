INDIANAPOLIS – If a defense is going to let one player on Louisville's offense go running free through the secondary, wide receiver Jamari Thrash would probably be the last choice the defense would make for that role.
But there was Thrash, the Georgia State transfer, in the first half against, getting yards behind the IU defense on not one but two occasions for long gains, the latter going for an 85-yard touchdown which was the biggest play of the half.
At the break, Thrash, who had more than 1,100 receiving yards in the Sun Belt last season, has four catches for 159 yards and hasn't had to work particularly hard for that total. His performance has led the Cardinals to a 21-0 halftime lead at Lucas Oil Stadium in a half which has likely reversed most of the modicum of good feeling the Hoosiers had about their team after a passable first two games.
Indiana came into this contest looking to measure itself against an opponent which seemed on paper to be of relatively like quality (or at least in the same ballpark). Instead, Louisville's skill position players ran roughshod over the Hoosiers for 30 minutes, making it relatively easy for quarterback Jack Plummer to simply take three-step drops and deliver the ball to whichever wide-open receiver he saw first. When the Cardinals ran the ball, their offensive line got consistent push against the supposedly-improved Indiana defensive front and delivered the Louisville running backs a minimum of 4-5 yards down the field on nearly every play. Louisville averaged 9.4 yards per play in the half.
On offense, the situation was nearly as dire. Quarterback Tayven Jackson, making his first start since being named the full-time first-stringer Sunday, made a couple of nice throws and offensive coordinator Walt Bell did his best to give Jackson some cheap yardage with bubble screens and the like, but Jackson also missed several gimme throws, throwing high to wide-open receivers on multiple occasions. He did the same against Indiana State, so it appears to be an area of the redshirt freshman's game which is in need of significant work. Even the best pass play of the half for IU, a 24-yard completion over the middle to receiver Donaven McCulley, saw Jackson throw too high, forcing McCulley to make an outstanding leaping catch.
In addition, Jackson missed what should have been a room-service touchdown on one of IU's first snaps. On a free play after the Cardinals jumped offsides, Louisville completely forgot to cover IU tight end James Bomba down the seam, leaving Bomba running free in the middle of the field with no one within 20 yards of him. Jackson did not see him and instead threw a contested pass toward the sideline which was knocked away.
Even worse, Indiana struggled to get lined up with its new quarterback behind center. The Hoosiers burned two timeouts in three plays during one series because the play-clock was running out and they did not want to take a delay-of-game penalty. On both occasions, Louisville jumped offsides, but got back onside before IU's offensive line could react and the Hoosiers wasted 5-10 seconds looking at the referees to see if they would call a penalty.
In a fitting end to the half, Indiana punter James Evan, arguably the team's most outstanding player so far this year, suffered what appeared to be a knee injury when his own teammate ran into him.
The Hoosiers came into this game with many observers wondering whether they were better than preseason predictions gave them credit for. The answer is no.