BLOOMINGTON – Anyone wondering whether Indiana would come out with energy against its first ranked opponent of the season got their answer within one defensive possession of the start of the Hoosiers' matchup against North Carolina.
Indiana came out with as much intensity on the defensive end as this reporter has seen in his six seasons covering the Hoosiers and completely shut down North Carolina's high-flying offense for a big chunk of the first half. The Tar Heels missed 14 of their first 16 field goal attempts and the only two that went in during that stretch were prayers from 3-point range at the end of the shot clock which happened to go in. That defensive performance was enough to push Indiana to a 35-29 halftime lead.
Unfortunately for Indiana, while it had plenty of energy on defense, it had, if anything, too much on the offensive. A couple of Hoosiers, Malik Reneau in particular, tried to do too much on that end of the floor and it led to a few turnovers and forced shots. Xavier Johnson, for example, made an incredibly sweet move to get an easy basket at the rim – turning a defender completely around with a shot fake in the process – but then dribbled into traffic and gave the ball away on the next possession. There was a little bit too much dribbling and not quite as much ball movement as the Hoosiers have had early in the season. Of course, North Carolina's length and athleticism makes every pass difficult and the Tar Heels have done a good job of helping and recovering for the most part tonight.
The offensive star of the half for IU was freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino, who got the ball on Indiana's first possession and immediately drove to his right for a pull-up jumper from 16 feet on the baseline. The five-star freshman was far more assertive with the ball in his hands than we've seen for most of the season and his jumper was much more tuned-in than it has been. He had 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting in the first half, scoring from all three levels and at times encompassing almost all of the Indiana offense.
That's great to see and Hood-Schifino being a big-time scoring threat raises Indiana's ceiling significantly on offense, but his dominance of the ball means Trayce Jackson-Davis hasn't gotten as many shots as one might have expected tonight. Jackson-Davis has 10 points on 4 for 8 from the field and seven rebounds, but Indiana has to do a better job of feeding him, especially with North Carolina star big man Armando Bacot clearly not 100% as he deals with what appears to be a shoulder issue. Jackson-Davis is dominating that matchup on the defensive end – he has two blocks – and Indiana needs to give him a chance to do the same on offense. When Hood-Schifino went to the bench, Jackson-Davis immediately got a dunk on a pick-and-roll with Trey Galloway. More of that.
Despite Indiana's general deficiency on offense, it was saved by the aforementioned stifling defensive performance. North Carolina is shooting 28.6% at halftime (Indiana is at 46.9%). The Hoosiers were excellent in their rotations, closed out swiftly, contested everything and got in passing lanes. Race Thompson even went so far as to block a Pete Nance 3-pointer.
Easily the biggest moment of the half came around the 4-minute mark, when Johnson and Galloway stripped North Carolina guards on back-to-back possessions, leading to consecutive runouts for Galloway the other way. The first, he contorted himself in the air and laid the ball in around a good contest. On the other, he threw down a two-handed dunk as Assembly Hall reached its highest noise level in, arguably, years.
The only blemish on Indiana's defensive record was a litany of fouls, some of which were questionable (Tamar Bates shoving a Carolina cutter in the chest with his palm was not). At halftime, the entire Indiana front line of Jackson-Davis, Thompson, Reneau and Jordan Geronimo has two fouls apiece. That could become an issue down the stretch, but it hasn't hurt just yet.
Overall, it's hard to think of how the half could have gone better for Indiana. The Hoosiers are a step faster on the break, they're wearing North Carolina out with tenacious defense, Hood-Schifino looks like a budding star and the crowd is rocking and rolling. Twenty minutes to a signature win.