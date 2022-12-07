BLOOMINGTON – Indiana came into its matchup against Nebraska smarting from a loss to Rutgers on Saturday in which the Hoosiers were "out-toughed," in coach Mike Woodson's words and run off the boards against a team with, on paper at least, inferior talent.
The early minutes of the 14th-ranked Hoosiers' clash with Nebraska tonight felt like Indiana exorcising the Rutgers demons to a certain extent. Indiana played far harder than it did against the Scarlet Knights, it cut better on offense and it fought better on the glass. It didn't hurt that Race Thompson and Trey Galloway nailed 3-pointers in the first couple of minutes to give the Hoosiers an early lead. Indiana leads 39-26 at halftime thanks to nine points on 4-for-5 shooting from Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Hoosiers are shooting 53% from the field.
Indiana is once again without freshman phenom Jalen Hood-Schifino at point guard, but it hasn't mattered nearly as much tonight as it did against Rutgers because Hoosiers' backcourt of Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway (not to mention Tamar Bates) has handled itself far better than it did Saturday. Johnson was close to his best self, attacking the basket, creating for others and moving without the ball, though he was somewhat out of control with the ball, as he is often wont to be. On the other hand, Bates and Galloway perfectly in control, combining for 15 points, two assists and just one turnover. Bates hit a 3 and made a nice floater, while Galloway scored Indiana's first five points and was the Hoosiers' primary ball-handler when he shared the floor with Bates.
Indiana's best player in the first half was, as usual, Jackson-Davis. This was Jackson-Davis at the absolute top of his game, cleaning the glass, pushing the ball up the floor himself, passing to the open man out of double-teams, finishing with authority at the rim through contact, defending the rim on defense and generally providing the Hoosiers with an emotional spark. At halftime, he has eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks and is just five points from moving into the top 10 on the all-time IU scoring list.
Essentially, Nebraska tried the same defensive strategy which worked so well for Rutgers, sitting in a zone and doubling Jackson-Davis (and, at times, Thompson) hard when the ball went into the post. Indiana seemed baffled by the strategy Saturday, but today the Hoosiers shot well enough and cut off the ball well enough to make noise against the zone.
The Hoosiers led by as many as 15 at points in the first half and so far have answered every Nebraska flurry with a couple of nice plays of their own. Galloway hit a big 3 from the wing when the visitors cut the lead to 32-24 with a 9-2 run and Miller Kopp provided several mid-range baskets near the end of the shot clock to keep the Hoosiers' offensive rhythm flowing (now that he's established himself as a dangerous 3-point shooter, defenders are closing out extremely hard on him and he has opportunities to shot fake and get to the paint). Indiana's defense has been plenty good enough, holding the Cornhuskers to 37% shooting and the energy in the arena is good. It's been a bounce-back performance so far from IU. Now it has to sustain it for 20 more minutes.