BLOOMINGTON – Indiana is not exactly lighting the world on fire in its return to Assembly Hall tonight, but in Elon it has an opponent that is not quite good enough to be able to take advantage of the some of the Hoosiers' ragged play.
Playing without Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson (the team's leaders in points, rebounds, assists and blocks), the Hoosiers are ahead 47-29 at halftime, thanks in large part to 10 points on 2 for 6 from 3-point range from Miller Kopp, who continues to turn in an excellent fifth-year senior season. He probably should have at least two more points, but a basket he made plus a foul in transition was (erroneously) called a foul on the floor.
Elon, which does not have a win against a Division I opponent on its ledger this season, arguably ran better offense than Indiana for a portion of the first half, hitting five straight 3-point attempts in a 4:51 stretch to climb within 27-25 at the under-eight timeout. A pair of those 3s came from guard Sean Halloran, a Division II transfer from Belmont Abbey who has injected life into the Elon backcourt. He has a pretty-looking stroke and absolutely no fear about high-arcing jumpers against taller defenders.
The Hoosiers weren't exactly closing out poorly, but they missed some switch assignments – two defenders going with one offensive player – and it was enough to let Elon hang around. It certainly wasn't Indiana's best defensive performance as the Phoenix came into the game 343rd in the country in 3-point shooting at 28.6% as a team.
On offense, the Hoosiers took every opportunity to push the ball up the court and got some easy baskets in transition with Jalen Hood-Schifino running the show – the five-star freshman had two assists and two turnovers, but notched several hockey assists – but Indiana was also loose with the ball again on several occasions, turning the ball over six times after giving it away 23 times against Kansas on Saturday. There would have been several more turnovers had Elon been just slightly quicker to the ball – the Phoenix deflected a number of passes which eventually ended up in IU hands anyway.
Tamar Bates scored eight points and hit two 3-pointers, again showing his value as a three-levels scorer, and sophomore center Logan Duncomb impressed in some of his first non-garbage-time minutes of the season, scoring two points, grabbing two rebounds, dishing an assist and adding an impressive, flying transition block. Race Thompson bullied the Phoenix down low, scoring 10 points and grabbing eight rebounds.
It wasn't so much a bad half for the Hoosiers on offense as it was a sloppy one; they were a little too careless with the ball against an opponent they know is just a little slower and smaller.
One interesting development from the first half: the Hoosiers played nearly everyone off the bench, including little-used freshmen CJ Gunn and Kaleb Banks, but kept Jordan Geronimo on the bench. Geronimo was not listed on the team's pregame injury report and it appears possible he is in Woodson's doghouse (if he is, Woodson is unlikely to specify the reasons after the game).
Indiana is winning, but this has been far from a get-well performance for the Hoosiers after three losses in four games. There has been little evidence any of the problems which cropped up against Kansas and Arizona have been fixed and although it's good to see the youngsters getting some run, it was not a particularly encouraging half overall.
On the other hand, CJ Gunn did this:
