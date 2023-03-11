CHICAGO – Early in its second-half season renaissance, Indiana was winning games by large margins, easily defeating Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan State and Ohio State during a five-game winning streak in January.
But since then, the 19th-ranked Hoosiers have remained relatively hot despite playing in a series of close games. They had to make desperate second-half comebacks to secure victories over Michigan, Illinois and Michigan again and nearly did so in a loss to Northwestern, clawing back from 19 points down at halftime to tie the game before losing it on Boo Buie's jumper in the final seconds.
To their list of gutty comebacks in recent weeks, Indiana can add Friday's Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal against Maryland, a game in which it trailed by as many as eight in the first half and in which it was down four with little more than 14 minutes left before rallying for a 70-60 win and a berth in Saturday's semifinals against No. 10 seed Northwestern.
What has led to this Comeback Kids mentality the Hoosiers have developed in recent weeks? For starters, this team clearly cares. After losing out on the Big Ten regular-season crown it was favored to win before the campaign began, the Hoosiers want to capture the first Big Ten Tournament title in the program's history. They're now two wins from doing so.
"The fight from this team, everyone's on the same page, everyone's engaging," Hoosiers All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. "We came here for one reason, that's to win a championship, and I think everybody understands that. We're going to play as hard as we can to get that done."
Mike Woodson has lauded his team's attitude all season. Not only did that attitude help the Hoosiers climb out of a hole which saw them lose 6 of 9 games in a brutal stretch in December and early January, it has meant they are never really out of a game.
“I just think these guys are committed, man," Woodson said. "They have that no-quit mentality, and that's the kind of team that you want. It's easy to get down and then throw in the towel and say, ‘Hey, we'll get the next one,’ but this team hasn't been that way.”
Do it with defense
But every comeback is different. How did this one develop? It started on the defensive end, where Indiana was pretty poor through most of the first half. The Hoosiers did not communicate well on that end of the floor in the opening 15 minutes of the game and that lack of cohesiveness permitted Maryland a series of open 3s, which the usually brick-happy Terps (they are 253rd nationally in 3-point shooting percentage at 32.9%) knocked down at an excellent rate, making six of their first 11 from beyond the arc to build a 30-22 lead.
But late in the first half, Indiana (22-10) tightened up defensively, holding Maryland to just four points in the final 5:30. The second half was more of the same as the Terps shot just 25% from the field and 2 for 5 from 3-point range (the lack of attempts was a sign of Indiana's increased pressure on the perimeter). All-Big Ten guard Jahmir Young, who scored 20 points in a 66-55 Terrapins win over IU on Jan. 31, was limited to 3-for-15 shooting and a 1-for-5 performance from long range, frustrated at times by the length and athleticism of Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino, who guarded him for large portions of the second half.
"We really just got into them, started at half-court," Jackson-Davis said of IU's defense down the stretch. "We pressured on the ball. Guards did a really good job setting stuff up. We were trying to get them away from the baseline. Going towards the baseline, we wanted everything middle, sending everything back middle, and I thought we did a really good job on that.
"Honestly, we were just staying in front of guys. Especially Jahmir Young. He got his for the most part, but I thought we did a really good job on him. Same with (Maryland forward) Donta Scott (who scored 20 points in the second round Thursday against Minnesota). His back-downs and post-ups, we were challenging shots and doing an excellent job on him as well.”
Jackson-Davis thought part of Indiana's slow start was the result of the four days of rest the Hoosiers had gotten since their win over Michigan on Sunday in their regular-season finale. Purdue coach Matt Painter has talked about the same phenomenon in recent days, in which sometimes a team playing the second game of a back-to-back, as Maryland was Friday, might be a little bit fresher and more ready to play than a team which has had some time off.
“I thought I was sluggish to start, and I think that had to do with the travel and just not playing for four days. Because you've got the Big Ten schedule, we're playing every three days and always on the go," Jackson-Davis said. "Having that time off, I felt like we had to get our legs under us. After we did in the second half, I thought we played really well."
Freshman of the Year
With Indiana's defense putting the clamps on – Maryland missed 11 consecutive shots over one seven-minute stretch in the second half – Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino were free to push the Hoosiers in front at the offensive end. Hood-Schifino pretty clearly wanted this game after going 1 for 14 from the field in the loss to Maryland in January. He was active from the outset and made big shot after big shot for Indiana down the stretch as the Hoosiers built their lead and then worked to maintain it.
Maryland did him something of a favor by coming out in a full-court press, which permitted Hood-Schifino to get out in transition, make a couple of plays and get his feet under him. By the time the Terps had backed off the press, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year was in a rhythm and, save for a brief period midway through the first half, he never left it the rest of the night.
"I thought he was really good in transition," Maryland coach Kevin Willard said of the Indiana point guard. "I thought he got downhill and got himself going in transition. I think four of his buckets came in transition. You know what, he made some tough shots. ... He's a pro. That's what pros do. Pros make big-time shots."
It's worth pausing a moment to recognize Hood-Schifino for the impact he's had on this team's resurgence in the second half of the season. The Hoosiers could have fallen apart with Xavier Johnson* out for the season with a broken foot from Dec. 17 on and the season already starting to spiral at that point. Instead, Hood-Schifino stepped seamlessly into Johnson's role as IU's top perimeter scorer and helped the Hoosiers reinvigorate their season. He has improved steadily as the year has gone on – the second straight season a point guard has improved significantly under Woodson's tutelage – and has a knack for delivering in the biggest moments. This will probably be his only season at Indiana – he is now projected as a lottery pick in July's NBA Draft by a couple of prognosticators and it's hard to see him sticking around with little left to prove at the college level – but he has a chance to etch his name next to some Indiana greats if he can help the Hoosiers make a deep run into the NCAA Tournament. If Woodson's tenure at IU is ultimately successful, it will be in part because Hood-Schifino helped keep the team on the rails this season.
IU's star delivers again
Then, of course, there's Jackson-Davis, whose brilliance is so routine as to be almost predictable at this point. But with 24 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and three steals, tonight was a productive performance even for him. His seven consecutive points during IU's game-turning 15-0 run gave the Hoosiers the lead for good and his ability to whip a pro-IU crowd into a frenzy remains unmatched on this team. He is singularly connected with the Hoosier faithful and they respond to him as they have responded to no other player in this reporter's six seasons covering the team.
"You've got to give Trayce a lot of credit," Willard said. "I thought he was phenomenal, just nonstop. He's an elite player. He really is. I'm looking forward to watching him in the NBA next year."
The NBA is where Jackson-Davis belongs. If the league cannot find a way to use a player with all of the disparate skills the two-time All-American brings to the table, there is a fundamental flaw within the league.
Reneau blossoming
Playing next to Jackson-Davis for much of the night was the freshman who will replace him on the block for Indiana next season: Miami native Malik Reneau. With Race Thompson in foul trouble, the five-star recruit played 21 minutes off the bench, delivering eight points and a career-high 11 rebounds, taking some of the load of his veteran teammate in the post. Crucially, he defended without fouling, getting whistled just once while still contesting well on the whole. He remains a work in progress, but his physical tools are evident and, like Hood-Schifino, he has gotten noticeably better and more comfortable as the season has worn on.
“I think me and Malik complement each other very well," Jackson-Davis said. "When he's playing his game, I'm just watching him, like he's a freshman but he's doing his thing out there. Props to him because sometimes it's hard coming off the bench, especially you're cold, but he comes off and gives us a spark. We needed it a lot tonight.”
Woodson has high expectations for his young post. He clearly wants Reneau to be ready for IU to hand him the offensive reins next season.
“He's big enough to do that," the second-year coach said. "He should do that every time we put him in there.”
Up next
Indiana is in the semifinals for the seventh time in 25 Big Ten Tournaments (not counting the 2020 edition, which was canceled midway through because of the coronavirus pandemic). The Hoosiers have reached this point for the second consecutive year, the first time they've done so since going three straight years from 2001 to 2003. Woodson has markedly turned around this team's conference tournament fortunes, posting a 3-1 record in the postseason showcase with the only loss coming to eventual champion Iowa on a banked-in buzzer-beater last year. Before he arrived, Indiana had just 13 conference tournament wins in its history.
Now, the Hoosiers have to face Penn State, against which it played arguably its worst game of the season, a listless 85-66 loss in University Park, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 11. The Nittany Lions went 18 for 31 from 3-point range in that game, taking advantage of an Indiana defense which never seemed to be in the right place. That was Indiana's sixth loss in nine games and the Hoosiers' fortunes turned around thereafter, but that blowout likely still rankles. They have a chance to right that wrong Saturday and earn a spot in the tournament final along the way.
“We've just got to listen to Coach Woodson and our defensive philosophy," Jackson-Davis said. "We know what we need to do in order to be in the game. We've just got to be able to guard the three-point line and stay in front of them on drives.”
Of course, that's easier said than done against a team which has won four in a row and shoots 3-pointers as well as almost anyone in the country.
*Note: With Indiana's win tonight, the Hoosiers are guaranteed to play at least 34 games this season, the number necessary to make Johnson eligible for a medical redshirt because of his injury, which occurred 11 games into the season. It's not certain the NCAA will grant the medical redshirt yet, but the fifth-year senior has fulfilled the governing body's criteria for one, having suffered the injury in the first half of the season and played in no more than 30% of his team's games (the NCAA uses some fuzzy math so 11 would be under the 30% threshold with 34 games played).
Having Johnson back next season would be an enormous boost for an IU team which is almost certainly losing its current top four healthy scorers (Jackson-Davis, Hood-Schifino, Thompson and Miller Kopp) and will have to go into the transfer portal for reinforcements even if Johnson does return.