For the third consecutive offseason, Indiana basketball and coach Mike Woodson have made a major recruiting splash late in the cycle with a player formerly committed elsewhere.
After adding former Texas commit Tamar Bates in the spring of 2021 and prying Malik Reneau away from Florida in April 2022, the Hoosiers received a commitment from former Duke commitment Mackenzie Mgbako, a 6-foot-8 consensus five-star recruit in the 2023 class, on Friday evening.
Mgbako, the 10th-best player in his class according to 247 Sports, chose the Hoosiers from a final list which also included St. John's, Louisville and Kansas following his decommitment from Duke. He eventually narrowed his choices to Kansas and IU, took visits to both campuses within the last week and chose the Hoosiers, giving Indiana the athletic, pure-shooting wing Woodson has been searching for since he arrived in Bloomington.
“I chose IU because I felt that Coach Woodson can put me in a position to expand and develop my game," Mgbako told On3. "The environment at Indiana is unmatched."
Mgbako's commitment fills an enormous need on Indiana's roster for next season. The Hoosiers had already added former five-star center Kel'el Ware from Oregon, forward Payton Sparks from Ball State and forward Anthony Walker from Miami (Florida) in the transfer portal, but were missing shooting, length and athleticism at the small forward position. They have both now in the form of Mgbako, who 247 Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein describes this way:
"His shot-making from behind the arc is his best asset. He can also make the types of shots that translate to the next level - pick-and-pop threes, slipping out of ball screens to make shots on the move, or creating space with a series of side-step or step-back shots. The mid-post has long been a staple of his individual offense, but now he’s getting some easy points by moving without the ball more freely.
"Physically, Mgbako appears to be in the best shape of his career to date and was also productive enough on the glass to hold his own at the four. His swing skills are his defensive versatility and shot-creation abilities, both of which are rooted in his mobility, footspeed, and ability to play low to the ground when necessary. If those two areas develop, both his versatility and overall projection will go to new levels."
Indiana has one scholarship left open for next season and will likely use it on guard depth as the Hoosiers are somewhat thin behind projected backcourt starters Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway.
More to come ...