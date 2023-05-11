It has been a busy few days for the Indiana men's basketball team as it continues to fill out its roster and non-conference schedule for next season. Here's a look at some of the news and what comes next.
Mackenzie Mgbako decision looms
The Hoosiers have two open roster spots left to fill in a hugely important offseason for coach Mike Woodson and could really use some shooting and athleticism on the wing. Indiana swung and missed at Minnesota transfer Jamison Battle (lost to Ohio State), Harvard's Chris Ledlum (Tennessee) and Northern Colorado's Dalton Knecht (puzzlingly, also Tennessee) to fill its small forward slot, but has a chance to land someone even more exciting: five-star incoming freshman Mackenzie Mgbako, the No. 10 player in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247 Sports.
The 6-foot-8 Mgbako was originally committed to Duke, but he asked out of his letter of intent when Blue Devils big man Kyle Filipowski announced he would return for his sophomore season, potentially reducing the number of minutes Mgbako could expect to play next year. After decommitting from Duke, the Gladstone, New Jersey, native set up visits to four schools: Indiana, Kansas, St. John's and Louisville. He visited Bloomington last week and enjoyed his time with coach Mike Woodson enough that he has narrowed his choices to the Jayhawks and Hoosiers. He plans to make his decision Friday.
From the 📸 shoot, Indiana HC @MikeWoodsonNBA X ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Mackenzie Mgbako’23 @MackenzieMgbako #iubb 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/maKj9rGZet pic.twitter.com/jkFzSXyVdi— 𝒜𝓃𝒹𝓇ℯ𝓌 𝒮𝓁𝒶𝓉ℯ𝓇 (@Andrew__Slater) May 7, 2023
Simply put, Mgbako is everything the Hoosiers want on the wing. Here is how 247 Sports recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein describes his game:
"His shot-making from behind the arc is his best asset. He can also make the types of shots that translate to the next level - pick-and-pop 3s, slipping out of ball screens to make shots on the move, or creating space with a series of side-step or step-back shots. The mid-post has long been a staple of his individual offense, but now he’s getting some easy points by moving without the ball more freely.
"Physically, Mgbako appears to be in the best shape of his career to date and was also productive enough on the glass to hold his own at the four. His swing skills are his defensive versatility and shot-creation abilities, both of which are rooted in his mobility, footspeed, and ability to play low to the ground when necessary. If those two areas develop, both his versatility and overall projection will go to new levels."
That sounds like the type of player for which Indiana has been searching this offseason: A wing with shot-making ability from all three levels who will not hesitate to hoist shots from the outside. Pulling him away from the Jayhawks, who are already national championship favorites for next year even without Mgbako, would also be a coup for the IU staff as it attempts to further prove its recruiting bona fides.
Adding some intrigue to this storyline, the Jayhawks visit Assembly Hall in December, so Mgbako will play in Bloomington this year regardless of his decision Friday. If he chooses Kansas, he can expect a chilly reception at Indiana.
Backup plan
If Mgbako goes to Kansas, however, there is an obvious direction the Hoosiers would look for a Plan B. On Wednesday, 6-8 Tennessee forward Julian Phillips, a five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American in the 2022 recruiting class, entered the portal. Phillips didn't quite live up to his considerable hype with the Volunteers on the offensive end last season, but he was passable, averaging 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in about 24 minutes per contest. On defense, he was outstanding, guarding three positions and making life miserable for opposing wings. He's the type of player Woodson wants on the wing outside of a lack of production from 3-point range (23.9% there last season). He was one of the first players to whom Woodson offered a scholarship when the coach got the IU job in the spring of 2021 and the Hoosiers will certainly make a run at the sophomore-to-be if Mgbako ends up in Lawrence.
Julian Phillips!! pic.twitter.com/xVssXfcpPd— CHANNEL (@CHANNEL_TN_) January 11, 2023
New addition
Indiana's most recent addition to its roster came in the form of former Miami (Florida) forward Anthony Walker, a 6-9 grad student with one year of eligibility left. Walker has been brought in to provide depth at both forward positions, essentially a replacement for departed forward Jordan Geronimo, who transferred to Maryland. Walker's stats don't particularly jump out – 2.8 points, 1.2 rebounds in 10.2 minutes per game last season – but he helped Miami reach the Final Four and will provide a veteran presence for a young frontcourt.
He committed to IU earlier in May and the Hoosiers officially announced his signing this week.
"Anthony has been a winner at the high school level and in college and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our program," Woodson said in a statement. "He is a veteran player who is very athletic and has great length. He’s very active on the defensive end and we love his competitiveness."
Woah Anthony Walker 😨 ✈️ #Miami #UNC pic.twitter.com/I3nQMpqZl0— TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) January 6, 2021
New games on the schedule
The Hoosiers have added a pair of games to their non-conference schedule for the upcoming season recently, setting up a matchup with Harvard (could have been the Chris Ledlum Bowl, alas) on Nov. 26 and a clash with Florida Gulf Coast to open the campaign on Nov. 7.
The matchup against Harvard will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IU announced.
“Playing a game in Indianapolis is very important to our program,” Woodson, an Indianapolis native, said in a statement. “IU Basketball has a long-standing tradition of playing whenever it can in Indianapolis and giving fans who may not otherwise get to see us in person an opportunity to experience a Hoosier game for themselves.”
The Hoosiers spent the last decade playing in Indianapolis as part of the Crossroads Classic, facing off against Notre Dame and Butler in alternating years. That event ended after the 2021 iteration, but IU has extended its streak of playing in the Circle City to 40 years with a matchup against Miami (Ohio) last season and now the game against the Crimson.
The contest against FGCU will feature former Penn State coach Pat Chambers' return to Assembly Hall. Chambers led the Nittany Lions from 2011 to 2020, compiling a 148-150 record. He went 17-15 last year in his first season with the Eagles, who were led by former Purdue guard and Zionsville native Isaiah Thompson. Thompson averaged a team-best 14.9 points in 2022-23, his first year in the program after spending three years with the Boilermakers.