Indiana basketball will open its regular season Nov. 7 against Florida Gulf Coast at Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers announced Tuesday.
Indiana released its full non-conference slate, featuring previously announced matchups against Harvard, Auburn and potential preseason No. 1 Kansas, in addition to an already announced trip to New York for the Empire Classic, a tournament which also features defending national champion Connecticut, Louisville and Texas.
Indiana opens its season with three straight home games against mid-major opponents in FGCU – coming off a 17-15 season in its first year under former Penn State coach Pat Chambers and featuring former Purdue point guard and Zionsville native Isaiah Thompson in the backcourt – Army on Nov. 12 and perennial Horizon League heavyweight Wright State on Nov. 16.
The Empire Classic follows on Nov. 19 and 20 at Madison Square Garden. Semifinal matchups will be announced at a later date.
The Hoosiers return to Indiana after their tournament run with a trip to Indianapolis to take on Harvard at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 26, making it the 49th straight year IU has played a game in the Circle City.
After a break from non-conference play to open the Big Ten season against a pair of yet-to-be-announced opponents, the Hoosiers get a fourth consecutive non-conference neutral-site game with a matchup against Auburn in Atlanta on Dec. 9. The Tigers are coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, including a 21-13 record and round of 32 appearance last season as a No. 9 seed.
After a week off following their clash with Auburn, the Hoosiers get what projects to be their toughest test of the non-conference slate: A meeting with preseason national title contender Kansas at Assembly Hall on Dec. 16. The Jayhawks went 28-8 last season and earned a second consecutive No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They lost top scorers Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick, but brought in longtime Hoosiers antagonist Hunter Dickinson from Michigan and highly sought-after guard Nick Timberlake out of Towson via the transfer portal. Kansas beat Indiana 84-62 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, last season in a game which was not as close as the final score and in which Hoosiers point guard Xavier Johnson was lost for the season with a foot injury. Prized Hoosiers incoming freshman recruit Mackenzie Mgbako chose IU over Kansas.
Indiana will then wind down its non-conference slate with games against Morehead State (Dec. 19), North Alabama (Dec. 21) and Kennesaw State (Dec. 29), all at Assembly Hall. Kennesaw State threw a scare into the Hoosiers in Bloomington last season, leading for much of the game's first 30 minutes with Indiana minus Johnson and All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis before guard Tamar Bates exploded down the stretch to finish with 19 points in a 69-55 win. The Owls went on to earn a No. 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament and nearly upset third-seeded Xavier in the round of 64, falling 72-67 after leading by as many as 13 in the second half.
Tip times and television information for IU's non-conference games will be released later.
“I think our non-conference schedule will prepare us for the toughness of the Big Ten,” Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said in a statement. “I am thrilled with the chance to return to Madison Square Garden and Atlanta for three great games against high-major opponents.
“Playing in Indianapolis is always a priority for us, and we are excited for the matchup with a well-coached Harvard squad. I know our fans cannot wait to see Kansas at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. It should be a great battle between two of the most historically significant programs in the country.”
The Hoosiers will symbolically kick off their season with Hoosier Hysteria on Oct. 20 at Assembly Hall and will prepare for the regular-season slate with exhibition games in Bloomington against the University of Indianapolis (on Oct. 30) and Crossroads League foe Marian (Nov. 3). The matchup against Indianapolis will see Carroll graduate and Fort Wayne native David Ejah taking the court against the Hoosiers.