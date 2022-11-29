With Indiana's 2022 season in the rearview mirror, transfer portal and draft decision season has begun for the Hoosiers. Here are some of the players who announced their future plans in recent days.
Connor Bazelak
The Hoosiers quarterback announced his intention to enter the transfer portal after one season in Bloomington. The former Missouri signal-caller, who transferred to Indiana last offseason, will have two years of eligibility remaining.
"Grateful for the last year at Indiana," Bazelak wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "Thank you Coach (Tom) Allen and Coach (Walt) Bell for the opportunity to finish my degree and to continue to play the game I love. To my teammates, thank you for some great memories. We competed well against the best competition in college football – never forget that. I will miss you!"
Bazelak started the first eight games of the season for the Hoosiers and nine in all, but he increasingly struggled as the year went on and was benched in favor of redshirt sophomore Dexter Williams II early in Indiana's loss to Ohio State. He returned to lead the Hoosiers to nine points in about three quarters in their 32-16 loss to Purdue on Saturday following Williams' gruesome leg injury, which necessitated hospitalization.
Bazelak finished with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season, completing 55% of his passes for 2,312 yards. His 5.4 yards per attempt are 111th out of 113 qualified FBS quarterbacks this season.
The Dayton, Ohio, native was in something of a tough spot after Williams' injury. On one hand, he would have had the inside track on the Week 1 starting job in 2023 if Williams were not yet healthy enough to fill the position. On the other hand, it's pretty clear Williams, not Bazelak, is the Hoosiers' quarterback of the future. Bazelak evidently decided he'd rather find a safer path time to playing time elsewhere, meaning Indiana will likely go quarterback shopping in the transfer portal again this year, if only to have insurance in case Williams' injury limits him going forward.
Grant Gremel
The Noblesville product became the first walk-on to start at quarterback for Indiana since 1995 when he got the first-string nod against Purdue in the 2021 season finale. He went 18 for 30 for 147 yards and an interception in that contest, which the Hoosiers lost 44-7.
He did not play at all this season and entered the transfer portal Monday with two years of eligibility remaining.
"I want to thank Indiana University for allowing me the opportunity to achieve my dream of playing in the Big Ten," Gremel wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "I made many memories I'll never forget and some life long friends along the way."
With Bazelak, veteran Jack Tuttle and Gremel in the portal, the Hoosiers have only three quarterbacks left on their roster: Williams, true freshman Brendan Sorsby and walk-on Will Jontz. Three-star class of 2023 recruit Broc Lowry is slated to join them in the upcoming signing class.
Charles Campbell
The Hoosiers' starting kicker the last three years will enter the transfer portal and plans to play his final season of eligibility elsewhere.
“The past five years at Indiana University have been a blessing," Campbell wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "IU has shaped me into the man I am today, and has left me with education of a lifetime. I will be forever grateful for Coach Allen, Coach (Kasey) Teegardin, Coach (Ryan) McInerney, and all other coaches who have invested in me. Lastly I would not be here today without my teammates who have been my greatest friends through the years."
Campbell made all 73 extra points he attempted in his time at Indiana and 39 of 51 field goals. He was 14 of 20 on field goals this season, including a 4-for-4 performance against Western Kentucky, which tied the program record for FGs in a game. His 51-yard boot in overtime against the Hilltoppers gave the Hoosiers a 33-30 win and sent them to a 3-0 start. He won Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in that game.
Campbell was a second-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2020 and also won conference special teamer of the week for a game against Rutgers that season in which he made all four extra points and all three field goals he tried in a 37-21 Indiana win.
After Indiana's loss to Ohio State on Nov. 12, the Jackson, Tennessee native was No. 14 in Hoosiers history in points with 179 and he departs eighth in program history in field goals made and fifth in percentage at 76.5%.
Indiana has received a verbal commitment from Nicolas Radicic, whom 247 Sports ranks the No. 4 kicker in the 2023 recruiting class.