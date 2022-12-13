Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year Jaylin Lucas will return to the Hoosiers for another season, he announced on social media.
Just the beginning…. pic.twitter.com/CC5hgtHayf— jaylin lucas (@jaylinlucas1) December 9, 2022
Lucas, a true freshman, is the only player in FBS this season to return two kickoffs for touchdowns. He took one back 88 yards against Michigan State, part of Indiana's 17-point comeback in a 39-31 overtime victory, and also had a 93-yard return score on the opening kickoff of the Hoosiers' 24-17 loss to Rutgers.
Jaylin Lucas with an electric start for Indiana at Rutgers, taking the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/IiCfGsOIFe— Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) October 22, 2022
🚨 KICK RETURN TOUCHDOWN 🚨2nd return score on the season for the @IndianaFootball freshman, Jaylin Lucas! 😤 pic.twitter.com/70IcLmYeFc— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2022
Lucas never gave any public indication he would leave the Hoosiers and enter the transfer portal, but he likely would have been in high demand had he done so. He was arguably Indiana's best offensive player down the stretch of the regular season. The Hoosiers seemed to have found something offensively with dual-threat quarterback Dexter Williams II and Lucas paired together in the backfield. The pair ran a speed option for a 71-yard Lucas touchdown in the Old Oaken Bucket against Purdue in November.
Terrebonne & Edna Karr product Jaylin Lucas putting Indiana ahead of Purdue early. @LAvsAllYall pic.twitter.com/H20ykFmIBt— Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) November 26, 2022
Williams suffered a significant knee injury shortly after that play and the Hoosiers' offensive spark went unrealized the rest of the afternoon. It is unclear whether Williams will return at full strength next season to revive that promise, but he was excited to have Lucas back for 2023.
I told you that you was a problem brudda! Finna amp it up next szn tho🤫— Dexter Williams II (@dex5will) December 9, 2022
Lucas's average of 28.1 yards on his 21 kick returns is fourth in the country. As a running back, he gained 271 yards on 5.5 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns.
"When I get the ball I'm just always going to make something happen," Lucas said after the Hoosiers' win over Michigan State. "(My teammates) always say, 'World's most dangerous man, there he goes.'"
The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Lucas was ranked the No. 948 player in the country in the 2022 recruiting class by 247 Sports.
Josh Sanguinetti enters transfer portal
Indiana safety Josh Sanguinetti became the latest Hoosier to enter the transfer portal, joining Tiawan Mullen, Jaylin Williams, Christopher Keys, Bryant Fitzgerald and Devon Matthews as Indiana defensive backs who are moving on, either in the portal or to the NFL.
"To my teammates, we formed unbreakable bonds and I want to thank you guys for pushing me to be better on and off the field," Sanguinetti wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.
Sanguinetti played in 27 games over the last four seasons, starting two in 2021. He totaled 45 tackles, intercepted two passes, broke up six, including four in eight games in 2021, and recovered a fumble.
Without Sanguinetti, the Hoosiers are thin on experience in the secondary, relying almost exclusively on Noah Pierre in that department. Brylan Lanier got some reps this season and will likely get a long look as a starter in the spring.
Hoosiers land juco safety
Indiana shored up that secondary depth Tuesday with a commitment from junior college safety transfer Tyrik McDaniel, who was the No. 34 juco recruit in the portal, per 247 Sports, and the third-ranked safety. He is Indiana's first transfer commitment this cycle.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound McDaniel will transfer to Indiana from Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas, one of the schools previously featured on the Netflix documentary series "Last Chance U."
At Independence, McDaniel played in only five games because of a broken hand, but in those five games he recorded 41 tackles, five tackles for loss and four pass breakups. If he can get a medical redshirt from the NCAA for the time he missed with the hand injury, he will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Prior to his time at Independence, McDaniel played a season at Old Dominion in which he appeared in 13 games and led the team with eight special teams tackles.
McDaniel originally committed to play at East Carolina next year, but decommitted Sunday and chose the Hoosiers after a visit to Bloomington over the weekend.
