Transfer portal season is in full swing and with Indiana missing out on a bowl game this season, the Hoosiers are already experiencing roster turnover. Here's a look at some of the players who have entered the transfer portal in recent days.
Dasan McCullough
This one hurts for the Hoosiers. The true freshman linebacker/defensive end was the highest-ranked signee for Indiana in the recruiting rankings era – No. 75 nationally, according to 247 Sports – and was a revelation as a freshman, notching 49 tackles, 6 1/2 TFL, four sacks and three pass breakups. He earned playing time early on and cemented himself as a jack of all trades capable of handling multiple positions. With Cam Jones departing, McCullough likely would have been Indiana's best defensive player next season.
Instead, he's moving on and will likely get significant interest from the country's top programs. His decision to enter the portal was not entirely surprising: He committed to play for the Hoosiers when his father, Deland McCullough, was Indiana's running backs coach and the elder McCullough left the Hoosiers prior to this season to take the same position at Notre Dame. That left little to bind the soon-to-be-sophomore to Bloomington, especially with his older brother, Deland McCullough II, who played for the Hoosiers in 2021, medically retiring before the season began. Indiana was relatively fortunate to get Dasan McCullough in the first place and its luck appears to have run out in this case. It doesn't speak particularly well of the position Indiana is in as a program that one of its best players is looking to get out after only one season, but a 6-18 record over the last two years will make that happen.
AJ Barner
Like McCullough this is a blow to the Hoosiers' plans for next season. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Barner, who started for IU this season and has contributed for the last three years, is a physically gifted tight end who never quite had the breakout the Hoosiers were expecting from a production standpoint, though he did catch 28 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns this season, including a leaping score against Ohio State.
AJ Barner SNAG 🏈Indiana gets on the board vs. Ohio State.pic.twitter.com/zF2zyp8Wew— 247Sports (@247Sports) November 12, 2022
Indiana coach Tom Allen once said Barner had a chance to be the best tight end in Hoosiers history, but now if he ever has that breakout campaign it will be with a different school.
Randy Holtz
The 6-7, 325-pound Fort Wayne native and Snider graduate played in 14 games along the offensive line across his first two years on campus in 2020 and 2021, but did not see the field this year and will enter the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
"It’s been a blessing to be able to represent Indiana for the past 3 years," Holtz said in a statement posted on Twitter. "I wanna personally thank my coaches and the staff for helping me better grow as a person on and off the field."
Holtz is part of a quartet of Fort Wayne offensive linemen who were on Indiana's roster this year, along with fellow Snider product DJ Moore and Bishop Dwenger graduates Vinny Fiacable and Luke Wiginton. None of the latter three have entered the transfer portal as of this writing.
Others
Receivers Javon Swinton (31 catches, 289 yards, one touchdown over the last three seasons) and Malachi Holt-Bennett (six receptions, 90 yards this year, one 29-yard touchdown reception in 2021) have entered the portal. ... Cornerback Christopher Keys, who started two games in place of injured first-stringer Jaylin Williams and played in seven others this year, is leaving, as well. He had 14 tackles and a pass breakup and likely would have been in line to start next year as Williams and (almost certainly) Tiawan Mullen move on.