Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday, forgoing his final year of eligibility.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Mullen became the first – and, to date, only – Indiana cornerback to earn First-Team All-American honors when the Football Writers Association of America recognized him as such in 2020. He is one of only two cornerbacks in Hoosiers history to earn any kind of All-American award.
”I want to give thanks to the Hoosier community for believing in a young kid like myself and making my time off the field or on the field special,” Mullen wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “I appreciate Coach (Tom) Allen & (cornerbacks) Coach (Brandon) Shelby for giving me the opportunity to put on the cream and crimson. Learning from you two, I grew as a person which would take me further than I can ever imagine.”
Mullen was a four-year starter for the Hoosiers and a standout from his earliest days with the program. As a true freshman in 2019, he broke up 13 passes, leading the Big Ten and ranking second among all freshman on his way to freshman All-American honors. He followed that with three interceptions – two against Michigan State in a 24-0 victory in East Lansing – four pass breakups, 3 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble in the Hoosiers' charmed 2020 campaign, which saw the program reach the top 10 in the AP Poll for the first time since 1969. He led all Big Ten defensive backs in sacks and tackles for loss that season.
Speaking of two picks, Tiawan Mullen has ✌ on the day, too.@Mullen_7era | @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/olXDZMwT4e— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 14, 2020
Who else thinks Tiawan Mullen gave Noah Vedral nightmares last night?@Mullen_7era | @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/ssviFKO5pf— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) November 1, 2020
After a down year in 2021, in which he was limited by an ankle injury, Mullen decided to return for another season to try to finish his Hoosiers career on a more positive note.
"The season didn't go how we wanted it to go, but my work here at Indiana is not done," Mullen wrote in a statement posted to Twitter after the Hoosiers went 2-10 in 2021.
Mullen broke up eight passes and notched a career-best 58 tackles this season. In his final campaign with the team, he was able to mentor his younger brother, Trevell Mullen, a four-star recruit who was a true freshman for the Hoosiers this year.
With Mullen departing, Indiana will have to completely reset at cornerback next season. The Hoosiers are also losing former All-Big Ten corner Jaylin Williams to the NFL and a potential starter next year, Christopher Keys, entered the transfer portal. Noah Pierre, who started six games at corner in 2021, would be a sixth-year senior next year if he decides to use his final season of eligibility. Josh Sanguinetti has experience and is slated to return, as is Alabama transfer Brylan Lanier, who flashed with a sack against Maryland in October. This was his first season with the Hoosiers.
