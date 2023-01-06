Wake Forest Florida St Football

Wake Forest running back Christian Turner (0) pushes away from Florida State defensive back Akeem Dent (27) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wake Forest won 31-21. 

 Associated Press

Indiana football added three transfers with Power Five experience Friday, tacking on to an already solid transfer portal class which ranks No. 27 nationally with those three in the fold, according to 247 Sports. The Hoosiers put together a smaller high school recruiting class this year with only 13 signees, but have filled some holes in their roster with collegiate talent.

Here is a look at all three newcomers.

Christian Turner, RB, Wake Forest

Indiana will be Turner's third school after he spent three years at Michigan and two years with the Demon Deacons. He was one of Wake Forest's main backs the last two years, running for a combined 1,022 yards (four yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns, including 516 yards and seven scores this year. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound back will provide competition for soon-to-be sophomore star Jaylin Lucas (who also returns kicks) and North Carolina transfer Josh Henderson. Henderson and Turner will likely get the bulk of the traditional running back carries, with Indiana finding creative ways to use Lucas all over the field. It is Turner's final season of eligibility.

EJ Williams, WR, Clemson

Williams was a top 100 national recruit out of high school and seemed on his way to stardom with the Tigers after catching 24 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns on a College Football Playoff team in 2020 as a true freshman. He made one of the catches of the year across college football that season in the ACC championship game against Notre Dame.

He also caught a touchdown against the Irish.

The last two seasons have seen his career with the Tigers fizzle, however, as he caught just 16 total passes for 136 yards and no touchdowns. After a loss to NC State in 2021, he was involved in an on-field altercation when Wolfpack fans stormed the field.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound EJ Williams has two years of eligibility remaining and joins a wide receiver room full of transfers, including Cam Camper (from Trinity Valley Community College), Andison Coby (Tennessee) and Emery Simmons (North Carolina). Donaven McCulley will also compete for playing time after showing promise in his first year at the position this season following a conversion from quarterback.

Nicolas Toomer, DB, Stanford

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Toomer has played the last four years for the Cardinal and has two years of eligibility remaining. He appeared in 21 games (three starts) and notched 29 total tackles, a tackle for loss and five pass breakups, all in the last two seasons.

Indiana's starting corners this season, Tiawan Mullen and Jaylin Williams, departed for the NFL at the end of the season. Veteran Josh Sanguinetti entered the transfer portal but then pulled his name back out and he could start next to Toomer next season. 

The Hoosiers tried to recruit Toomer as a high schooler. 

