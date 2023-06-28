The new college football calendar instituted for the 2022-23 season called for a pair of transfer-portal entry windows, one of them from Dec. 5 through Jan. 18 and another from April 15 through April 30. The latter window was designed to let players who saw the depth-chart writing on the wall after spring practice look for other options elsewhere.
Now that spring has turned to summer, the flurry of roster movement set off by that post-spring portal entry window has largely died down and teams are in the process of putting the finishing touches on their 2023 rosters. This week, the Journal Gazette is looking at post-spring portal movements for Notre Dame, Purdue and Indiana. For the first installment in the series, on Notre Dame, click here.
Next up is Indiana, which brought in a flurry of transfers during the winter period and added a couple of supplementary pieces after spring practice. Here is a look at the latter group, which put the cap on a transfer class ranked 15th in the country, according to 247 Sports.
Additions
Anthony Jones, LB, Oregon
Years of eligibility left: 4
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 243 pounds
Jones was a high-level three-star recruit out of high school in Las Vegas, picking up offers from not only the Ducks but also Texas, USC and Miami (Florida). He played two games for Oregon as a true freshman last year, maintaining his redshirt, and made a solo tackle against Colorado.
The redshirt-freshman-to-be will be a building block for the Hoosiers at their "Bull" position, a defensive end-linebacker hybrid which needs to do everything from rushing the passer to dropping back in coverage. IU brought in West Virginia transfer Lanell Carr at the position earlier in the transfer cycle and has promising athlete Myles Jackson, a UCLA transfer during the 2022 offseason, projected to start there.
Robby Harrison, DL, Arizona State
Years of eligibility left: 4
Measurables: 6-4, 325
Harrison was a consensus three-star recruit out of high school and played three games for the Sun Devils as a true freshman before entering the portal, where he earned offers from West Virginia, Kansas and Cincinnati, among others.
The giant interior lineman will have an uphill path to starting at nose tackle for the Hoosiers, as former Mississippi Rebels Patrick Lucas Jr. and LeDarrius Cox each appeared in all 12 games for IU at the position last year, but Harrison provides valuable depth.
Arizona State landed a commitment from South Carolina DL Robby Harrison today. @DevilsDigest has more on the Sun Devils latest addition: https://t.co/Gr79HTVxva pic.twitter.com/cNvW2POgM4— Rivals (@Rivals) September 28, 2021
Jojo Johnson, CB, Iowa Western Community College
Years of eligibility left: 3
Measurables: 5-11, 190
Johnson began his college football career as a three-star commitment to Notre Dame out of Merrillville in the 2021 class, but missed his true freshman season with a torn ACL and transferred to the junior college ranks. There, he had two interceptions and three pass breakups, plus 16 tackles, in nine games for the team which won the NJCAA national championship.
He'll get plenty of chances to compete for snaps in an IU cornerbacks room which lost the vast majority of its two-deep depth chart from last season, including former All-Big Ten performers Tiawan Mullen and Jaylin Williams.
Trey Laing, DE, Southern
Years of eligibility left: 2
Measurables: 6-3, 225
Laing has bounced around, with IU being his fourth school in six years. After two seasons at South Florida – he had six tackles and a TFL in three games in 2019 – he went to junior college at East Mississippi State, where he dominated off the edge to the tune of 53 tackles, 12 1/2 for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. That earned him a spot at FCS Southern University, where he again excelled, making 14 tackles for loss and notching five sacks in 12 games in 2022 while also forcing a fumble. He had a TFL in Southern's game against LSU in September.
The Tallahassee, Florida, native is part of a potentially destructive pair of incoming veteran defensive end transfers, joining All-Mid-American Conference performer Andre Carter from Western Michigan.
Grad Transfer, 2 Years of Eligibility Remaining. pic.twitter.com/phMVgIx8Az— Trey Laing (@Trey_Laing) April 19, 2023
Bradley Archer, TE, Stanford
Years of eligibility left: 2
Measurables: 6-3, 255
Indiana lost standout tight end AJ Barner to the transfer portal over the winter and he ended up at Michigan. That leaves the Hoosiers with a pair of unproven players at the position in James Bomba and Aaron Steinfeldt, giving coach Tom Allen incentive to add veteran depth to the room.
Allen has that in Archer, who played 28 games for the Cardinal over four years, starting four and catching three passes for 32 yards. He joins linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar and cornerback Nicolas Toomer as former Cardinal players to transfer to IU this offseason.
Noah Bolticoff, OL, TCU
Years of eligibility left: 3
Measurables: 6-5, 305
Bolticoff played six games for the national runner-up as a redshirt freshman last season, getting snaps in TCU's Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan and its College Football Playoff national championship loss to Georgia. Kahlil Benson is pretty much locked in at one guard spot for IU, but there will be a competition for the other slot under new offensive line coach Bob Bostad and Bolticoff should feature prominently in that battle, as will former Bishop Dwenger standout Vinny Fiacable.
Departures
Trevell Mullen, CB, James Madison
Mullen, brother of Tiawan Mullen, was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class, but leaves IU along with his brother after not playing as a true freshman, part of the general exodus of cornerbacks from the program which necessitated significant portal movement this offseason and resulted in the additions of Johnson, Toomer and Jamier Johnson, a former four-star recruit, from Texas.
Luke Wiginton, OL, Ball State
Wiginton was a former teammate of Fiacable's at Bishop Dwenger and was part of a quartet of Fort Wayne products in the offensive line room for the Hoosiers last season, along with Snider graduates Randy Holtz and DJ Moore. Holtz entered the portal just after the season ended and Wiginton followed him later, landing in Muncie. There, the former Saint will team with fellow northeast Indiana linemen Damon Kaylor from Huntington North and Chris Hood from East Noble.