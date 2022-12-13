Indiana has hired Wisconsin offensive line coach Bob Bostad to the same position, the Hoosiers announced. Bostad, 56, will also be Indiana's run-game coordinator.
“Bob is one of the top offensive line coaches in the country,” Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “He has developed All-Americans, draft picks, and NFL All-Pros, and contributed to elite offenses on championship teams. We welcome Bob and his family to Bloomington!”
Offensive line has been a weak point for Indiana for several years and Allen fired line coach Darren Hiller midway through this season. Hiller's last game was a 31-10 loss to Michigan in which the Wolverines recorded seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss and Indiana managed minus-25 rushing yards in the fourth quarter.
Hiller had been the offensive line coach for the entirety of Allen's tenure as head coach after Allen hired him prior to the 2017 season. Allen tapped quality control coach and former Indiana center Rod Carey to lead the offensive line for the second half of this season and the former Northern Illinois head coach will return to his quality control position following Bostad's hire.
“I want to thank Rod for stepping in this season,” Allen said in a statement. “He is an integral member of our staff, and I am grateful he will remain a Hoosier!”
Bostad was a linebacker at Wisconsin-Stevens Point, but has been on the offensive side of the ball for the vast majority of his three-decade coaching career, most of which has been spent as an offensive line coach. He has coached linemen at his alma mater, then at Cal State-Northridge, San Jose State, New Mexico, Wisconsin (from 2006 to 2011 he was the Badgers' run-game coordinator as well as offensive line coach from 2008 to 2011), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. He was Wisconsin's inside linebackers coach from 2017 to 2021 before moving back to the offensive line this season.
In his 11 years at Wisconsin, Bostad coached 11 All-Americans, including offensive linemen Gabe Carimi, Travis Frederick and Kevin Zeitler, all of whom went on to become first-round NFL draft picks.
This year, Bostad worked with Bishop Dwenger graduate Joe Tippmann, who earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors at center before declaring for the NFL Draft.
At Indiana, Bostad will coach a pair of Tippmann's high school teammates in Vinny Fiacable and Luke Wiginton, both of whom are Bishop Dwenger products. Snider graduate DJ Moore also plays offensive line for the Hoosiers.
Bostad inherits a line which, under the combined leadership of Hiller and Carey, ranked 119th out of 131 FBS teams in average line yards (the proportion of yards per rush which can be attributed to the offensive line's push) and was 91st in sack rate at 7.5%. The Hoosiers lost senior right tackle Matthew Bedford, a four-year starter, for the season with a torn ACL in September and never really recovered. Bedford is expected to be back for another season in 2023.
“I’m really excited about this opportunity,” Bostad said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Coach Allen and his staff, and most importantly, I can’t wait to meet the young men in the offensive line room.”