BLOOMINGTON – Mike Woodson was not happy with his team's defensive effort once again after its 96-72 win over Elon at Assembly Hall tonight.
I don't like the fact that we gave up 72 points," the Indiana coach said. "That's something I always seem to watch. We've got to be better in that area.
"I think moving forward, CJ (Gunn) and (Trey) Gallo(way) and Tamar Bates ... we've got to do a better job on the ball and guarding the ball. We had quite a few fouls called tonight in guarding the ball in a one-on-one position, and then we've got to do a better job in our pick-and-roll defense in terms of getting over the screen and getting into the ball. We were terrible tonight in that area."
That seems likely to be the guard rotation going forward next to Jalen Hood-Schifino: Galloway, Bates and Gunn. Gunn had played sparingly in recent weeks until tonight, when he got 19 minutes and made the most of them, scoring 11 points on 5-for-10 shooting, dishing three assists, grabbing three rebounds and swiping two steals without a turnover. He also showed off high-level athleticism with an impressive putback dunk at the end of the first half.
No better way to end a first half if you are Indiana. CJ Gunn bringing the house down! #iubb pic.twitter.com/iDhZD4iFv2— Kyler Staley (@kylerstaley) December 21, 2022
There were downsides to Gunn's performance, including the few too many times he gambled for steals and got out of position on defense, as well as his celebration after a 3-pointer in the second half, which caused Woodson to upbraid him heading into a timeout afterward. All in all, however, the freshman from Indianapolis made his case for more playing time and with Xavier Johnson likely out for some time and Woodson closely watching Hood-Schifino's minutes to ensure he does not get overworked, Gunn is likely going to get some run going forward.
"I'm just playing the game the right way," Gunn said. "It's a different level of ball. I've just got to adjust to the game, and it comes with practicing hard and meshing with the guys, and that's how I look at it."
Fifth-year senior Miller Kopp spoke eloquently about watching Gunn develop this season.
"One of the hardest things to do when you're coming in as a freshman is you want to please, you want to do well," Kopp said. "At the same time, you have to learn what the coaches are asking of you and what the guys need from you. His role, just like when I was a freshman, might be different now than it is in two years. But right now, one of his goals, and he'll tell you, is just to get on the floor and get in the rotation. Really every day in practice he plays hard as ever. He talks, he's trying to do the right things. Yes, there are mess-ups, but at the same time, it all comes from a good place, and he's doing things at a thousand miles an hour.
"At the end of the day, as a guy who's been here for a while in college, it makes me happy to see a guy like CJ work so hard and continue to do things the right way because eventually it's going to build up, and he'll see the benefits for sure."
Gunn was one of a handful of young players, along with Logan Duncomb and Kaleb Banks, who got more than their usual number of minutes and made the most of them in a game that turned into a look at a potential future for the Hoosiers. Duncomb sponged up some of the reserve big man minutes that usually go to freshman Malik Reneau as Reneau entered the starting lineup in place of the injured Trayce Jackson-Davis (Jackson-Davis is not likely to be out for an extended period of time, to read between the lines on Woodson's description of the decision to hold him out). Duncomb had 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting, five rebounds, two assists and a block. Woodson lamented the sophomore center's conditioning, which has been impacted by illness that has kept him from practicing at times, but seemed pleased with the youngster's play.
"He's not in great shape," Woodson said. "Logan has had his ups and downs, but I thought he responded. Logan, seemed like every time I throw him in there, he does something positive, but you can't play him in long stretches. He's had his problems in terms of illness and things of that nature that's really put him behind from a physical standpoint. I mean, tonight he played well, and I did play him in some stretches, but I've got to get him in better shape."
Banks equaled a career-high with eight points on 3-for-4 shooting and added an assist, showing a feathery touch from 10-12 feet and his usual energy on the perimeter defensively and away from the ball on offense. He's probably further from real minutes than Gunn is at this point, but if Jordan Geronimo, who missed tonight's contest with a dislocated finger, is out for a while, that could change quickly.
Of course, it's important not to take for granted the performance of another, more established freshman, Hood-Schifino, who had his best game as a Hoosier with 17 points, seven assists and two steals. He did turn the ball over five times and that will have to get cleaned up as the season goes on, but he provided some evidence he's capable of handling more of the point guard duties with Johnson out. His jumper rebounded from his 2-for-11 performance against Kansas and he seems to be fully back to himself athletically after missing three games with a back injury. It remains to be seen whether he can get his own shot against quality competition – the jury is still out on whether North Carolina, whom he sliced and diced, counts as "quality" – but he makes one or two plays a game which demonstrate elite body control and court vision.
"I thought he responded pretty well," Woodson said of Hood-Schifino. "He had a few too many turnovers for me, but he's young and he's still learning."
Woodson is trying to bring along his youngsters little by little and ensure they are ready to contribute when the Hoosiers get deeper into Big Ten play and starters are worn out. There were still too many poor passes and defensive lapses tonight, but it was a significant step for many of them, though the second-year coach is not yet satisfied.
"How hard they play," Woodson said when asked what he's looking for from the less experienced players. "That's a big part of it. Some of our guys are not playing hard enough. That's my job to get them to play hard. Everything else will come in play and fall in place if they learn to just play hard. That's what you deal with when you have young players. They think they play hard, but there's always another level that they've got to reach. That's what I'm trying to get them to."
For the Hoosiers, it would was not nearly a perfect game and the concerns which cropped up against Kansas and Arizona in recent weeks are not close to being assuaged, but the youngsters offered a glimpse of the future, there were more than enough highlight plays to keep the Assembly Hall crowd energetic and Indiana won to easily. There will be more difficult games going forward, but this was a necessary infusion of positive momentum.