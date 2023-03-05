BLOOMINGTON – Indiana coach Mike Woodson could not help throwing a joke into his remarks during IU's Senior Day festivities following the team's 75-73 win over Michigan on Sunday in its regular-season finale.
Looking at his star, Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has already announced his intention to forego his fifth and final year of eligibility and depart for the professional ranks, Woodson said, solemnly: "You will be missed here, truly."
Then he broke into a smile: "Unless you still want to come back."
Later, Jackson-Davis took the microphone and some fans began a short-lived chant: "One more year! One more year!" He simply smiled and shook his head slightly. He can't grant that wish, but he had already given those fans almost everything else: A Senior Day victory (he scored 27 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished six assists and added two blocks and two steals in the comeback win over the Wolverines), a double bye into the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament (Indiana secured the tournament's No. 3 seed with Sunday's victory) and one final vintage performance in Assembly Hall for a player who is in the pantheon of Hoosier greats.
"Just knowing that it's my last time in this building, playing in front of these fans in Assembly Hall is bittersweet," Jackson-Davis said in his postgame press conference. "I wish I could play here forever. We have the best fans in the country. We have the best student section in the country, and it's been an honor and a privilege to play in front of them, and to put on this uniform every day. I'm going to cherish every second that I have in it from here on out and hopefully we get to play for a little bit longer. That's the plan."
If Jackson-Davis has his way, it will be a lot longer. He concluded his remarks to the crowd by pointing at the five national championship banners which hang in the rafters at Assembly Hall and stating, matter-of-factly:
"We gotta go get No. 6."
Indiana's victory over the Wolverines won't have much an effect on whether the Hoosiers are able to accomplish that lofty goal. Regardless of the outcome of this game, their road in the NCAA Tournament would likely have been the same: a 4- or 5-seed and a matchup with one of the tournament's best teams as early as the Sweet 16, if they can get that far.
But this win, coming as it did after the Hoosiers fell behind by 12 points in the second half at the end of an extended 41-15 Michigan run, was an encouraging sign this team still has some fight in it and won't go quietly when it faces adversity in the NCAA Tournament. That was an important corrective after losses in the previous two weeks to Michigan State and Iowa in which the Hoosiers were never really competitive in the second half. It's this never-say-die mentality IU has to bring with it into postseason play. Race Thompson, who scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds and four steals, called it "playing desperate" and IU needs to play that way for the rest of the season.
"The Iowa game (a 90-68 loss Tuesday at home), I wouldn't say it's good thing that this happened but we learned a lot from it," Thompson said. "Today, everybody was trying to win it for each other. ... We talked about it and there's no way we are losing this game. We are leaving everything we got on the court, and I think just going off that, knowing that the next couple games could be the last games of our career ... I don't think we'll lay an egg like that ever again."
Indiana is far less likely to "lay an egg" going forward if Thompson plays the way he did against Wolverines. The sixth-year senior went 7 for 10 from the field and added a season-high four steals to his stat line. Thompson injured his knee Jan. 5 against Iowa and although he returned after just three weeks on the sidelines, he has not seemed to be 100% since suffering the injury. Jackson-Davis alluded to Thompson's ongoing health issues after the game, referencing all of the work the veteran forward does with IU trainer Tim Garl to get in shape to play. Tonight, Thompson looked like his old self for the first time since getting hurt. He made a pair of the game's biggest plays, raking the ball away from Michigan star Hunter Dickinson in the post twice in the final stages, and bullied his way to the rim for baskets on multiple occasions, a piece of his game that has been largely absent over the last couple of months. Thompson credited his renewed vigor in the pivot to Woodson.
"I got (the ball) in the paint one time and tried to pass it to Trayce, and I ended up turning it over and he got on me about that," Thompson said. "He told me to go score the ball. I told Trayce, I told Jalen (Hood-Schifino), I'm like, 'I'm not losing this game. I can't lose this game.'"
If tonight's performance was not strictly because of the emotion of Senior Day and instead a sign Thompson is getting closer to full strength, Indiana's ceiling will climb a level. Even during their most successful stretches of the season, the Hoosiers have struggled to find a third scorer outside of Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino. With Xavier Johnson officially out for the season, they will need Thompson to be that guy. Moreover, with reserve forward Jordan Geronimo ailing, as well, IU is likely to need Thompson to play enormous minutes in the postseason. Geronimo did not play tonight.
Of course, it was not a perfect game for Indiana – far from it. The Hoosiers led by as many as 14 in the first half before the Wolverines embarked on a long stretch of red-hot shooting, hitting 10 shots in a row and 14 of 16 to grab a 12-point lead at 54-42. Woodson said the Hoosiers' defense at the game's outset was some of the best he's seen this year – a positive sign after the Hoosiers were completely lost on that end of the floor against Iowa – but IU stumbled down the stretch of the first half and Michigan made some difficult shots to start the second half, taking the crowd entirely out of the game. That Indiana was able to steady itself at that moment and climb out of the hole it had dug was a mark of the resilience of this team, but the fact the middling Wolverines were able to go on that kind of run at all bodes poorly for the future. Indiana remains a high-ceiling, low-floor team and it is sometimes unclear which version of the Hoosiers is going to show up on any given night or even any given possession. Consistent teams advance in tournament play and as the season winds down, Indiana is an inconsistent (if sometimes spectacular) team.
One way the Hoosiers could become more consistent would be to for decidedly inconsistent guard Tamar Bates to start contributing again. Bates entered today 1 for 15 over his previous six contests and started 0 for 3 against the Wolverines, but he finally got a shot to drop with a 3-pointer from the top of the key to start IU's comeback and added a corner 3 to bring the Hoosiers within a point at 63-62 with less than six minutes left.
Perhaps more importantly, he spent the game's final 11 minutes, after Trey Galloway fouled out with 6:11 left in regulation, guarding lightning-quick Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin. Bufkin scored 19 points in the game, but went 0 for 3 from the field and scored just two points while Bates was guarding him. That's the way forward for the super-talented Bates – affect the game on defense and use the confidence from doing so to get in a rhythm offensively. It's similar to the path reserve guard Brandon Newman has trod for Purdue this season. With Johnson out for the season, IU is going to need Bates to be a threat on both ends in tournament play. After a month of largely poor shooting and sloppy play, the former five-star recruit may have begun to break out of his mega-slump.
"He earned his stripes tonight," Woodson said. "(Bufkin) had been playing extremely well and I thought Tamar did a tremendous job in terms of trying to keep him in front and making him make tough shots, and we are going to need that the rest of the way. I mean, everybody has got to be on board and committed, and see what happens."
Now Indiana will have four days off before it suits up in the Big Ten Tournament against Maryland, Nebraska or Minnesota. With postseason play upon them, the Hoosiers are still trying to put all the pieces together, but if they are able to do so in the next few weeks, Jackson-Davis might just be able to give IU's fanbase what it craves most: a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
