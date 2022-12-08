BLOOMINGTON – This is how Indiana basketball was supposed to look in coach Mike Woodson's second season.
The IU offense was supposed to run through Trayce Jackson-Davis and he was supposed to score at will, unless he was double-teamed, in which case he was supposed to pass to open shooters and those open shooters were supposed to knock down their shots. Indiana was supposed to clear the glass and get out in transition and it was supposed to hold conference opponents to 26 points in a half. It was supposed to win Big Ten games.
None of that happened in Saturday's debacle against Rutgers, the Hoosiers' first loss of the season. All of it came together tonight in an 81-65 victory over Nebraska at Assembly Hall, a triumph which pushed the Hoosiers back to .500 in conference play and provided one of the first glimpses of what this teams looks like when it's firing on all cylinders against a relatively capable opponent. Whether Indiana can do this on any kind of consistent basis against Big Ten opponents – or, more immediately, Arizona and Kansas in the next 10 days – remains to be seen, but tonight's performance was something like proof of concept for this team, evidence that this personnel does have what it takes to be an elite group, at least for one night. Now it just has to do it for 3 1/2 more months.
Jackson-Davis, the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year, is almost always the star of the show, but tonight he was more like a magician's assistant, repeatedly setting up his teammates to perform great feats in the limelight. But all of that assisting set up the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball to lead the grand finale, when he passed to Trey Galloway for a reverse layup with 1:22 left, giving him 10 assists to pair with 12 points and 11 rebounds, just the third triple-double in Indiana history.
Here’s a look at the assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis to give him his historic triple-double. #iubb pic.twitter.com/0wcNJdbtYj— Kevin Vera (@thekevinvera) December 8, 2022
"He's skilled enough to do the things that he's doing on the floor, and the fact that he's been double- and triple-teamed, he's got to sacrifice the ball," Woodson said of Jackson-Davis. "There's nowhere to go with the ball but to get it out and try to find open shooters.
"There's nothing you can do about that. You've just got to make sure that the spacing is correct, guys are cutting properly, and the ball has got to come out. It just can't stick."
Nebraska (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten) came into the game determined to get the ball out of Jackson-Davis's hands and force Indiana (8-1, 1-1) to make shots, a strategy which worked to near-perfection for Rutgers in a 63-48 win Saturday, but which was a disaster for the Cornhuskers. From the opening minutes, Jackson-Davis (and, to a certain, Race Thompson, who also saw double-teams in the post) was un-phased by the extra defenders the Cornhuskers were sending at him and he kept passing to open shooters and cutters. It helped that the Hoosiers were moving somewhat better without the ball, though Woodson bristled after the game at the idea there had been too little ball movement against the Scarlet Knights.
Regardless, Jackson-Davis kept making the right play and Indiana kept knocking down shots. When Tamar Bates drilled Indiana's third 3-pointer of the night off a kick-out pass from Jackson-Davis in transition with 11:10 to go in the first half, the Hoosiers led 20-5.
"I think each year (I've played with him) he's just gotten better and better, but the biggest thing is his unselfishness and his willingness to pass," Galloway said of Jackson-Davis. "That's a big part because he knows he can score, and obviously teams are trying to take that away now because he can score at such a high rate.
"I think him just being able to pass out of the double and make plays for others has been really special for us and our group. I think we've got to continue to make shots when he's getting double-teamed because they've got to leave us to go get him, so if we're open we've got to knock them down, and then they can't double, and he goes to work."
With Jackson-Davis content to get the ball to open teammates and then crash the glass when the ball went up, the game was more or less in the hands of Indiana's guards and they delivered in a monumental way. Despite missing five-star freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and getting a poor game from Xavier Johnson (2-for-8 shooting, seven turnovers against four assists), the Hoosiers' backcourt dominated, thanks to huge nights from Galloway and Bates, who combined for 39 points, 9 for 14 3-point shooting and a single, solitary turnover. The Hoosiers pulled away for good in the second half during a 17-2 run which featured 3-pointers on four consecutive offensive possessions, three of them from Bates and Galloway. The fourth 3 in the sequence came from Miller Kopp, who had 13 points of his own and is averaging 17 in the last two games.
In total, Indiana shot 11 of 25 from 3-point range. The bottom line is if the Hoosiers are hitting at that clip, they're going to be in the game with anybody and beat down teams, like Nebraska, which don't have the offensive firepower to match them.
"Overall (the guards) did a great job, Miller, Scoop (Bates), Trey, hitting big shots after big shots and then Race (Thompson) and Scoop cutting to the basket, overall just a great response from the Rutgers game," Jackson-Davis said. "I thought we had a lot of movement that we didn't have in our last game. It was a way to respond."
Indiana, led by Jackson-Davis, also responded on the glass, which was Issue No. 1 against the Scarlet Knights. After losing the rebounding battle 47-33 in Piscataway in Saturday, the Hoosiers out-rebounded Nebraska 35-25 and gave up only four offensive rebounds (Rutgers had 17). Jackson-Davis was a load on the boards – he grabbed one rebound in traffic with one hand, palming the ball to bring it down before starting a fast break by himself – but rebounding was a team effort, with Thompson grabbing six and Bates, Kopp and Galloway adding four apiece.
Woodson challenged his team's toughness after the performance against Rutgers. It answered tonight.
"A lot of it had to do with the two days we had to practice," Woodson said of the rebounding turnaround. "We went back to our basics in terms of block-out rebounding drills and to try to get their attention in that way, and then to let them know that rebounding is a big part of the basketball game.
"My whole theme has always been, hell, if you play defense tough and you rebound the ball, that's the reward. Now you can go down and play offense and have fun. I mean, that's the whole beauty about defending and rebounding. We lacked in that area at Rutgers. Tonight we were a lot better."
The Hoosiers were better in every way against Nebraska and it showed on the scoreboard. Yes this is a Cornhuskers team which finished in the Big Ten cellar last season, but Nebraska came in off of three straight wins over major-conference opponents, including a triumph over No. 7 Creighton its last time out, and appeared to be brimming with confidence. Other Indiana teams of recent vintage would have started slowly in this game, trailed at halftime and then had to scratch and claw for a tight victory at best. Instead, with an 0-2 Big Ten start staring them in the face, the Hoosiers triumphed in a game that was never close. That's different.