BLOOMINGTON – Indiana had every advantage against North Carolina on Wednesday. The Tar Heels had played a four-overtime marathon against Alabama on Sunday, their best player, Armando Bacot, was limited with a shoulder injury, and the Assembly Hall crowd was the loudest it has been in years.
To have all of those edges and not come out with a win would have been extremely deflating for a Hoosiers team which is in the top 10 for the first time in nearly six years and believes it has reached the same rarefied air North Carolina occupies in college basketball.
Indiana simply could not lose this game and it played defense so well it was never really in danger of doing so. The 10th-ranked Hoosiers slowly stifled the No. 18 Tar Heels, holding the visitors to less than 34% shooting, 28% from 3-point range and making every basket difficult on the way to a 77-65 win that could have been a 20-point laugher had Indiana made even a few of the numerous shots it missed from close range. The only time the Tar Heels got easy points was when the officials put them at the foul line, which happened relatively frequently: North Carolina shot 27 free throws as Indiana was whistled for 21 fouls compared to just 12 for the Tar Heels before they started intentionally fouling in the final two minutes.
"This was a total team effort across the board," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. "From a defensive standpoint, we were truly, truly solid from the beginning till the end. A lot of things didn't go our way from a foul standpoint, but that's what it is. Man, we played through the fouls that were called and were able to bring the game home."
For the most part, the Hoosiers won playing exactly the brand of basketball Woodson wants. They were connected on defense, rotating to near-perfection for most of the night and contesting everything; they got out in transition when they forced North Carolina into mistakes on offense, rolling up a 17-4 advantage in points off turnovers; and they were led by their point guards, with Jalen Hood-Schifino, Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway combining for 45 points on nearly 59% shooting. The pick-and-roll was well-executed no matter which ball-handler was coming around the screen and North Carolina had few answers. Would the Hoosiers have liked to have made a few more 3s? Sure, 3 for 13 from long range is not going to cut it all year, but it was enough tonight as Indiana was piling up 50 points in the paint.
Woodson insisted the win is just another step on his team's journey this season.
"It's not a statement, man," he said. "It's our schedule. We had to play North Carolina. It was a great matchup tonight. We were able to come out on top. I don't think it's a statement. We got to now start preparing for Rutgers (the Hoosiers open Big Ten play against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday), get ready for the Big Ten because the Big Ten is a grind."
But Woodson is not blind to the importance of this game as it pertains to the narrative surrounding his program. If the Hoosiers had lost tonight, talk of Indiana as one of the nation's elite teams would have ceased and it would not have started again unless IU had managed to beat either Arizona or Kansas in the coming weeks. This was also a chance to show the fans who packed Assembly Hall and made it a torture chamber for the Tar Heels that their efforts will be rewarded this season. If Indiana had lost, it would have been tough to fill the building with the same energy again.
"I think it's great for our fans," Woodson said of the win. "I want to thank the fans who slept overnight outside in the cold and rain just to be here today. Boy, that means a great deal to our players and this program. Our fan base is phenomenal.
"It's always been a battle with this team. They beat us, as a matter of fact, in 1980 here. To return the favor, beat a team that's well-coached, means a great deal to our program."
Woodson had some personal unfinished business with the Tar Heels, as well. He was laid up in a hospital bed having back surgery when Indiana lost to North Carolina during his senior season and he seems to have felt he's owed the Tar Heels one ever since then.
The star player turned coach was able to get his long-awaited modicum of payback thanks in large part to two of his veteran leaders: Johnson and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Jackson-Davis was brilliant despite his sore back, posting an efficient double-double (21 points, 10 rebounds), completely out-playing Bacot and making a series of shots down the stretch when it looked as though the Tar Heels would climb back into the game. He talked about embracing the stage and playing his best when the lights shine brightest and then went out and backed up all of that talk with the type of virtuoso performance Indiana has come to expect from him.
Johnson, meanwhile played to the level at which he showed he was capable of performing at the end of last season. He ran Indiana's offense effectively, turning the ball over just twice in 33 minutes against the elite length and athleticism of UNC, he took good shots, he made good decisions in the pick and roll and he was a bulldog on defense, helping frustrate North Carolina's elite backcourt of Caleb Love and RJ Davis into a 9-for-27 shooting night. He scored 20 points and added eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.
He made one move in the first half in which he drove to his left, stopped on a dime, pump-faked, got North Carolina shot-blocker Pete Nance to completely turn his back to him and then calmly laid the ball in. If Johnson is playing at this level, the Hoosiers have an elite backcourt.
"He's been great for us," Woodson said of Johnson. "He's another guy that we all are benefiting from his hard work that he's put in. He's just a different dude this year, man. That's kind of nice to see.
"His play on the court is an indication of that because he's playing both sides of the ball. We're asking him to pick up defensively, put heat on the ball, then score the ball as well. It was kind of his night tonight. We needed every bit of it."
Indiana is 7-0. The Hoosiers have passed every test put in front of them to this point and now they have a signature win to prove to everyone their lofty ranking is more than hype. Even tougher tests await against Arizona and Kansas and the Hoosiers have to visit Rutgers – a house of horrors for them in recent years – on Saturday, but so far every indication is this team can meet the expectations it has set for itself.