BLOOMINGTON – Indiana's losses have a different tone to them than last season. In his first year at the helm, coach Mike Woodson would invariably talk about how close his team was to success following defeats and what it would take to get the Hoosiers over the proverbial hump.
This year, though expectations for his team were significantly higher than they were a year ago, Woodson seems less optimistic after losses and his refrain has more often centered on Indiana not playing as hard as it needs to. It was no different after the 15th-ranked Hoosiers lost to Northwestern 84-83 at Assembly Hall this afternoon in a game which was not as close as the final score.
"It ain't rocket science; you've got to work harder," Woodson said. "You've got to work harder. I think they've outworked us the last two games [the Hoosiers also lost to Iowa, 91-89, Thursday]. ... I mean, it's something that we've got to continue to work. Nobody is just going to hand-deliver you wins. We've got to go earn a win.
"Play harder, everything. Both sides of the ball. It's my job to get them to play harder. That might cure a lot of problems when you're struggling."
For those who did not watch the game, it might be difficult to look at the box score, see Indiana out-rebounded the Wildcats 40-32 and conclude Northwestern was the tougher team today. But that's exactly what it was. The visitors, who are now 3-1 in Big Ten play, were quicker to nearly every loose ball, they gave up fewer easy baskets on the defensive end and they stifled Trayce Jackson-Davis down low to the tune of an 8-for-19 shooting night for one of the league's best players. Indiana has now been out-toughed in all five of its losses this season and while Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino were for the most part magnificent tonight, it was not enough. Indiana is reeling, off to a 1-3 start in Big Ten play with another opponent which has built its brand around toughness (Penn State) looming Wednesday and then the grimiest of grimy teams, Wisconsin, invading Assembly Hall on Saturday. A 1-5 start to conference play is far from out of the question.
If there were silver linings in this game, they came from Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino, who set each put together historic individual performances. Jackson-Davis's 24 rebounds were the most for a Hoosier in 51 years and the most for a Big Ten player in more than 18. He moved past Steve Downing for fifth on IU's career rebounding list and is within two of Archie Dees for fourth. Despite the tough going under the basket, he still managed to score 18 points and added eight assists and four blocks.
The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball played all 40 minutes despite his ailing back and has now played 78 minutes over the last two games, desperately trying to will Indiana to victory.
"It's the Big Ten," Jackson-Davis said. "I get treatment, and that's all I do. I get treatment and then I play. That's what I do. That's what I've got to do; if I've got to play 40 minutes, I've got to play 40 minutes. That's the biggest thing for me is I've got to be ready and get myself as good as I can to play in the next game, and that's what I'm going to keep doing because I know my team needs me."
Hood-Schifino, meanwhile, has morphed into the scorer the Hoosiers hoped he would be when he arrived on campus this summer. The five-star freshman poured in 33 points, 21 in the second half, on a hyper-efficient 12-for-17 shooting and hit a pair of extremely difficult, almost desperation 3s in the final minute to bring Indiana within relative striking distance. He's 10 for 15 on 3-pointers in the last two games and has scored 54 points in those contests. His point total today was the highest for an IU freshman since Eric Gordon also had 33 on Nov. 12, 2007.
Despite his six turnovers today – the five in the first half were a significant reason Northwestern built its lead and absolutely need to be cleaned up – Hood-Schifino is looking more and more confident in his game at this level and is doing enough to keep IU in games when paired with Jackson-Davis.
"Obviously he's one of our best players, and he's going to have the ball in his hand, especially with X out, and we need him to make plays," Jackson-Davis said. "That's what he did (today). He made big shot after big shot, and props to him because he really helped put the team on his back and carried us when we needed scoring. Without him, it could have been a 10-, 15-point game."
Unfortunately, while Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino could keep the Hoosiers in the game, they couldn't put Indiana over the top by themselves and they did not get enough help from their teammates, especially on the defensive end, to overcome Northwestern's 25-6 advantage in points off turnovers (at one time it was 24-0). With Thompson out, Indiana turned to Jordan Geronimo at power forward, but he got in foul trouble and did not score in 10 minutes on the court. Five-star freshman forward Malik Reneau had a few flashes, but he is something of a liability on the defensive end and appears unsure of himself on offense right now.
Those two struggling at the same time means Woodson might have to adjust the lineup once more, which he admitted after the game he is considering.
"Maybe I have to tinker with the lineup again," Woodson said. "I thought starting Geronimo, I thought he would give us a lift being a junior and the fact that he's done it. By no means am I blaming it on Geronimo, but we got off to such a slow start, 17 down to a good team like that. ... We got down early, and it was a dogfight trying to get back, and we could never get back."
From my layman's vantage point, it appears Indiana has two options for its lineup.
Option 1: Move Miller Kopp to power forward and put Trey Galloway in as a small forward. This leaves the Hoosiers without much size in the starting lineup, but it is the maximum of shooting and ball-handling and Indiana could try to win with Tom Crean-style shootouts.
Option 2: Move Jackson-Davis to power forward and start Logan Duncomb. It is unclear whether Duncomb is ready for this (he did not play at all today) and Woodson noted earlier this year his conditioning was not at the ideal level because he's been sick a few times, which has cost him practices. But the sophomore big man has provided positive contributions when he has gotten minutes and could be a garbage man in the block. This would, however, force Jackson-Davis to guard smaller, quicker 4s on the perimeter, which he is not particularly good at (though not terrible).
Neither option is great and either would have seemed unthinkable before the season when Geronimo appeared to be a budding star (his NCAA Tournament breakout last year feels like a long time ago) and Reneau was an intriguing five-star recruit with a college-ready bag. Now, it looks like neither is ready to handle a starting role and Indiana might have to adjust again.
The Hoosiers' season has seemingly reached a crossroads. Either they shore up the defense and someone from the bench steps up in Thompson's place over the next few games or they'll be sitting home in March. With Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino playing at All-American levels, that would be an enormous missed opportunity to move the program forward and would likely stall all the momentum Woodson built in his first 18 months on the job. Jackson-Davis especially has been vocal about wanting to leave the program in a better place than he found it and he is doing everything he can, but right now it's looking more and more like IU might have spent four years with him leading the way essentially spinning its wheels under two coaching regimes.
"Nobody is going to feel sorry for the Indiana Hoosiers," Woodson said. "And yes, we've got to key guys that are sitting on the bench not in uniform, but we've got other guys that are in uniform that's got to step up and play."