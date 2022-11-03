BLOOMINGTON – There was plenty to like from Indiana's 104-59 win over NAIA Saint Francis tonight in the Hoosiers' final exhibition game before Monday's season opener against Morehead State.
IU dominated in the paint (a 64-16 edge), pushed the ball in transition (a 28-4 lead in fastbreak points), hit a decent percentage from 3-point range (37%, despite reserves CJ Gunn and Anthony Leal missing three straight to finish the night), held the Cougars to 32% shooting and got contributions from all over the roster (freshmen Gunn, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau combined for 39 points). It wasn't a perfect performance, but it was plenty good enough to dream on as the Hoosiers get ready to start their season in earnest next week.
IU's rotations are not set in stone yet, but it does seem as though a starting lineup of Trayce Jackson-Davis, Miller Kopp, Xavier Johnson, Race Thompson and Hood-Schifino is most likely to open the season, with Reneau, Jordan Geronimo (10 points on 5-for-5 shooting, eight rebounds and three steals tonight), Trey Galloway and Tamar Bates the most-used bench players. That's significant depth, especially with Gunn and center Logan Duncomb (who missed tonight with an illness, as did freshman forward Kaleb Banks) also pushing for minutes.
"If you don't play, you've still got to be a good teammate because you never know when your time will come," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. "Somebody gets hurt and you're grumbling and mumbling about not playing, and then now you're not ready to play. I don't think we have that amongst our team.
"I just think we've got a good team that everybody is going to have to sacrifice and be willing to buy in to do what we need to do to get where we need to go."
Hood-Schifino and Reneau, the five-star recruits the Hoosiers brought in as part of their top 10 recruiting class this year, have been as advertised so far. Hood-Schifino is an elite athlete with a better jumper than expected – he has significant confidence in it, as well – and excellent skill in the open court. Reneau, meanwhile, is still somewhat unproven as an athlete, but he has outstanding touch around the rim and far better ball-handling ability than it would have been fair to expect from a 6-foot-9 forward coming out of high school. He pushed the ball up the floor after rebounds a couple of times tonight, which Woodson wants to see from his bigs. His teams had success getting out in transition that way when he was coaching the NBA's Atlanta Hawks in the mid-2000s.
"We got a number of guys – we work on ball-handling drills – that I feel good about guys making plays in the open court and being able to push and initiate our break," Woodson said. "Until you prove me wrong, then I’ll scale you back and tell you you have to play the conventional way. But Race, Malik and Trayce have proven they can make basketball plays in the open court."
There will almost certainly be days where Reneau and Hood-Schifino play like freshmen, but so far they have seemed well worthy of the lofty rankings they were given in their high school class.
Less encouraging was the play of Hood-Schifino's fellow guard, Xavier Johnson, who turned the ball over three times in 15 minutes, went 3 for 8 from the field (0 for 4 from beyond the arc despite some very good looks) and committed four fouls. He had some highlight-reel plays, as well, but this was, on the whole, the Bad Xavier the Hoosiers saw much of December and January from the Jekyll and Hyde guard last season. When he plays too fast, he can get himself and his team in trouble.
"I told Xavier after the game, you don't have to do it all this year," Woodson said. "You really don't. I think we've got enough pieces on this team that you can just do your part and not have to stress out about thinking you have to do everything. That was my words to him because there's going to be nights X is going to really, really explode offensively and have big games, and there's going to be nights that might not happen.
"But he's still got to be Xavier Johnson for us. He's still got to defend. He's still got to get the ball where it's got to go and set us up, break press defenses and things of that nature. I mean, it's just not his scoring ability. He's shown he can do that towards the end of last year, and I just think right now he's playing too fast. I've just got to slow him down and get him in a good frame of mind.”
Also concerning was yet another poor performance at the foul line, continuing an Indiana tradition which dates back more than half a decade at this point. Tonight's 11-for-18 (61%) showing had a couple of culprits, Johnson (2 for 4) and Reneau (1 for 3) chief among them. One bad night at the line does not mean the Hoosiers will struggle there all season – in better news, Jackson-Davis was 7 of 8 – but it's not a good data point.
Woodson certainly did not try to wave the issue away after the game.
“We've got to figure that part of it out. We score 100 points and we miss, what, (seven) free throws?" the second-year Hoosiers coach said. "Free throws are important. They're free. I've just got to get these guys to understand and relax and make them. If I had a magic pill to give them, I would, on free throws, but I just don't. It's something that can bite you in the butt if we're not careful, man. That's one of the first things I said before I broke the huddle was our free throws. I mean, it's unacceptable. Somehow we've got to figure it out.”
The Hoosiers were not perfect on defense either and gave up a few too many easy baskets and second-chance opportunities to the Cougars early on, though they locked down late in the first half, which the hosts finished on a 42-13 run after the game was tied at 11. Some of those issues can be attributed to Saint Francis, which ran some solid offense and put its players in good position on a regular basis. Many times, the Hoosiers were able to recover with superior athleticism, but the Cougars had plenty to take home to Fort Wayne with them as they prepare for regular-season games Friday and Saturday.
"We were moving the ball really good and I think we gave them a lot of things to look at," Cougars guard Dan McKeeman said. "If we can continue moving the ball well, that's something we can be really good at."
In sum, the exhibition games against Saint Francis and Marian produced no glaring weaknesses which necessitate a reassessment of the Hoosiers' place as one of the best teams in the Big Ten this season. Bigger, faster, stronger opponents are coming soon, but the first minor tests have been easily passed. The regular season awaits.