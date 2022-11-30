Indiana Michigan St Football

Indiana running back Jaylin Lucas (12) returns a kickoff 88-yards for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. 

Indiana all-purpose player Jaylin Lucas was named the Big Ten's Return Specialist of the Year on Tuesday.

Lucas, a true freshman, is the only player in FBS this season to return two kickoffs for touchdowns. He took one back 88 yards against Michigan State, part of Indiana's 17-point comeback in a 39-31 overtime victory, and also had a 93-yard return score on the opening kickoff of the Hoosiers' 24-17 loss to Rutgers.

Lucas's average of 28.1 yards on his 21 kick returns is fourth in the country. He also contributed as a running back this season, gaining 271 yards on 5.5 yards per carry and scoring two touchdowns, including a 71-yard TD on an option pitch from Dexter Williams II against Purdue on Saturday.

"When I get the ball I'm just always going to make something happen," Lucas said after the win over Michigan State. "(My teammates) always say, 'World's most dangerous man, there he goes.'"

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Lucas was ranked the No. 948 player in the country in the 2022 recruiting class by 247 Sports.

