INDIANAPOLIS – A furious Indiana second-half comeback begun by an onside kick at the outset of the half helped the Hoosiers turn what looked like a blowout at halftime into a one-possession game deep into the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium, but Louisville was able to hold off the charge and win 21-14 to improve to 3-0 in its first year under new head coach Jeff Brohm. Brohm, who spent the last six seasons as the head coach at Purdue, improved to 5-2 in seven tries against the Hoosiers.
Louisville stuffed Indiana running back Josh Henderson on fourth-and-goal from the half-yard line with 4:38 to play and the Hoosiers trailing 21-14. Quarterback Tayven Jackson had scrambled to his right and dived inches short of the pylon on the previous play.
Jackson, making his first start since being officially named the team's first-string quarterback last Sunday, led a pair of IU touchdown drives in the third quarter, cutting a 21-0 halftime deficit to 21-14, and finished 24 for 34 for 299 yards through the air with a 30-yard touchdown toss to Jaylin Lucas accounting for IU's first passing score of the season.
Lucas caught 10 passes for 98 yards and also ran eight times for 29 yards in his most active game of the season. Louisville did not permit the All-American return man to return a punt or a kickoff.
The loss dropped Indiana to 1-2 with a matchup against Akron at Memorial Stadium next Saturday to conclude the Hoosiers' non-conference slate.
The Cardinals dominated the first half, out-gaining Indiana 302-107 and scoring touchdowns on three straight possessions to close the half. Indiana's only defensive stop in the first 30 minutes came when Louisville missed a 38-yard field goal on its opening possession.
Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash, a transfer from Georgia State, who had more than 1,100 receiving yards for the Panthers last season, got behind the IU defense multiple times in the early going and hauled in a deep ball from former Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer for an 85-yard touchdown to put the Cardinals in front 7-0 with 2:34 left in the first quarter.
Louisville followed with drives of 78 and 69 yards to make it 21-0 with 1:52 left before halftime. The Cardinals gained 9.6 yards per play in the first half to just 3.4 for the Hoosiers, who saw their best drive of the half end in a third-down interception when Jackson threw high in the direction of DeQuece Carter and the ball bounced of Carter's hands and into the arms of Louisville's Cam'Ron Kelly.
Indiana made one of its first positive plays of the game with the onside kick to the right side to open the third quarter after the Hoosiers had gotten the ball to open the game. The decision caught Louisville by surprise and IU defensive back Louis Moore was able to fall on the ball just after it had gone the required 10 yards.
Jackson hit Lucas, who beat his defender by two steps, down the seam to break Louisville's shutout and make it 21-7.
Later in the third quarter, Plummer threw deep into double coverage and IU's Phillip Dunnam came down with his second interception of the season at the Indiana 3-yard line.
From there, Jackson proceeded to lead the Hoosiers on one of their best drives in recent years, marching 97 yards in 13 plays and capping the possession with a 2-yard touchdown run on a dive up the middle from Henderson. Jackson, a transfer from Tennessee, went 7 for 9 for 91 yards through the air on the drive.
The Hoosiers embarked on another long drive midway through the fourth quarter, with Jackson finding Cam Camper over the top on a go route for a 41-yard gain to move the ball into Louisville territory. A pass interference penalty on Louisville on another throw to Camper put the ball at the Louisville 5, but a false start backed up the Hoosiers, setting up Jackson's desperate scramble and then Louisville's stuff of Henderson, which ended an 8-play, 89-yard drive without points for the Hoosiers.
Indiana never touched the ball again as Plummer scrambled for a pair of first downs in the waning minutes.