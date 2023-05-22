Indiana softball, playing in its first NCAA regional since 2011, won its first NCAA Tournament game since 2006 with a 4-3 victory over Louisville on Friday in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The Hoosiers were propelled by home runs from Sarah Stone and Brianna Copeland, while Copeland also pitched 6 1/3 innings and got the win to improve to 22-3.
Former Bellmont standout Macy Montgomery came in to pitch in the seventh with the tying run on first, and notched the final two outs for her first save of the season.
The Hoosiers eventually reached the regional final for the first time since 1994, beating Louisville again, 4-2 on Sunday afternoon to set up a clash with host Tennessee, the No. 4 team in the country. The Volunteers won that game 7-3 to advance to the Super-Regional.
Indiana's season came to an end with a 44-18 record after the Hoosiers finished second in the Big Ten regular-season standings at 18-5, two games behind conference champion Northwestern (20-3).
Montgomery went 5-5 with a 5.10 ERA in 29 games (12 starts) covering 70 innings. She struck out 35, walked 36 and pitched a pair of complete games.
Her former Northeast 8 foe, Aaliyah Andrews, a Leo graduate, played 58 games (mostly in the outfield) for the Hoosiers and started 25. The junior hit .238, got on base at a .400 clip, slugged .349 and added a home run and five RBI. She was also hit by a pitch seven times.
Hoosiers freshman Taryn Kern was named Big Ten Player of the Year and Big Ten Freshman of the Year after hitting .404/.578/.942, ranking in the top five in the country in home runs with 23 and driving in 68 in 62 games. She shattered the previous IU home run record of 17 and tied the Big Ten freshman homer record.
The newest single-season record for HRs in a season with 17: @IndianaSB’s Taryn Kern! 🤌 pic.twitter.com/8OmXznrlG6— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) April 7, 2023
Taryn Kern when asked about her message to softball fans for next year:“Keep your eye out for Indiana Softball because we’re coming to get it, so watch out.”#IUSoftball— Josh Pos (@pos_josh) May 21, 2023
Berger's WNBA career begins
Former Indiana women's basketball star Grace Berger played in her first WNBA game Sunday for the Indiana Fever against the New York Liberty, coming off the bench late in a 90-73 loss to notch her first basket and add a steal, a block and an assist in three minutes.
first career points for Grace Berger! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TbO1EPKDD0— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 21, 2023
Berger, the No. 7 overall pick in April's WNBA Draft, ranks seventh in scoring and second in assists in Hoosiers history, and holds the record for wins with IU with 118. She did not play in the Fever's season-opening 70-61 loss to the Connecticut Sun.
Women's basketball season tickets expanded
For the first time this offseason, Indiana is offering reserved season tickets (meaning a designated seat at Assembly Hall, rather than first-come, first-serve seating) for the women's basketball team.
The university started by making the first 25 rows on the east side of the main level reserved, but demand for tickets was so high it was expanded last week to the west side of the main level as well.
Adult reserved season tickets are $112, while reserved senior season tickets (65+) and youth season tickets (18-and-under) are $48. Adult general admission season tickets are $96, while general admission youth and senior tickets are also $48.
The Hoosiers drew more than 8,100 fans per game last season on the way to winning the program's first Big Ten title since 1983 and earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time. They sold out the conference-championship-clinching game against Purdue.
IU brings back four starters from that team (everyone but Berger), including first-team All-American Mackenzie Holmes, the first such honoree in program history.
Hoosiers announce addition of Mackenzie Mgbako
Indiana men's basketball took a significant step toward filling out its 2023-24 roster when five-star incoming freshman Mackenzie Mgbako, a 6-foot-8 wing, committed to play for the Hoosiers on May 12.
Now IU has officially announced the signing of the No. 10 recruit in the 2023 high school class, a player who chose the Hoosiers over Kansas after de-committing from Duke.
“Mackenzie is a dynamic player and an outstanding young man from a great family," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said in a statement. "He has the chance to have an immediate impact on our program.
"He’s a tremendous offensive player who gives us athleticism, length and the ability to be an inside/out threat. He can beat people off the dribble, rebound, run the floor and guard multiple positions.
"Like most freshmen, he will benefit greatly from time in the weight room. He is a winner who has played against high-level competition and was a state champion in high school. We can’t wait to welcome him and his family to Bloomington.”
2024 QB commits to IU
Indiana football received a boost to its 2024 recruiting class over the weekend when three-star quarterback Timothy Carpenter of Dayton, Ohio, chose the Hoosiers over offers from nearly every MAC school in Ohio (Kent State, Miami Ohio, Akron and Toledo) and Liberty.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Carpenter is the No. 663 player in the country and the 32nd-ranked quarterback in his class, according to 247 Sports.
Carpenter participated in the Elite 11 Regional camp in April, where 247 Midwest recruiting analyst Allen Trieu was impressed by him.
“Carpenter is big with a lot of tools," Trieu wrote. "But we also loved his demeanor. There is a calmness and polish to his approach and how he goes about things. When added into his physical upside, it is easy to see why he is sitting on a good handful of offers.”
Carpenter joins what is currently a four-player recruiting class for IU, which ranks No. 56 nationally.
Trotwood-Madison’s Timothy Carpenter is sharp so far in the early going. https://t.co/3iFScPBw3Q pic.twitter.com/OT81ecUf3q— Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) April 23, 2023