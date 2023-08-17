Indiana incoming freshman guard Jakai Newton had surgery Wednesday to repair a pre-existing injury, the Hoosiers announced. There is no timetable for his return to the court.
Newton missed most of his senior high school season with a torn meniscus and cartilage industry.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound combo guard out of Covington, Georgia, was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, ranking No. 119 nationally according to 247 Sports and as high as No. 70 according to Rivals despite the lack of reps during his senior campaign.
Newton averaged 14.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists as a junior during the 2021-22 season. He was part of a two-player 2023 recruiting class along with fellow guard Gabe Cupps out of Centerville, Ohio.
The Hoosiers still have one scholarship available if they need to make a late addition for guard depth in Newton's absence.
Newton was not expected to play a major role this year with starting guards Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway returning to take most of the minutes in the backcourt. Indiana's decision not to fill out the roster with an extra guard over the summer – Ball State transfer and Indianapolis native Jarron Coleman, an All-MAC player with one year of eligibility left and some 3-point shooting ability, entered the portal and was snapped up by IU's Big Ten foe Nebraska – suggested the Hoosiers were hoping Cupps and/or Newton could provide some depth early in their careers and grow into larger roles as the season progressed.
Cupps could still play a role and sophomore CJ Gunn showed promising athleticism last season, but the Hoosiers would probably like more options at the guard spots beyond senior Anthony Leal, who has played sparingly in coach Mike Woodson's two years. There are always players in the transfer portal, though there are significantly fewer quality fits now than there were in May or June.
Newton's injury is a difficult break for a player who had impressed in summer workouts.
Welcome Jakai Newton & Payton Sparks to the Champions Club (20 reps or more on the 185lb bench press)The NBA combine has used the bench press test to evaluate muscular strength and endurance.Payton tied the All Time NBA combine record of 27 reps. The record for @IndianaMBB… pic.twitter.com/FbhmwlbLCm— Coach Clif Marshall (@ClifMarshall) July 25, 2023
Indiana signee Jakai Newton, in only his second game back from a meniscus injury, hasn't lost his hops 🐰@jakai_newton @NewtonRamsHoops @PaulBiancardi pic.twitter.com/wbh9Y6RjE1— SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) February 7, 2023