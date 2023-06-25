Former Indiana forward Race Thompson signed a contract with the New York Knicks to play for the franchise's NBA Summer League team starting July 7 in Las Vegas. Thompson's former coach at Indiana, Mike Woodson, led the Knicks as head coach for parts of three seasons from 2011 to 2014 and was an assistant with the team under current head coach Tom Thibodeau before taking the job at Indiana in March 2021.
Thompson was with the Hoosiers for six years, playing in 130 games and starting 91 of his last 92. The two-time captain and 2022 honorable mention All-Big Ten performer scored 997 career points and grabbed 718 rebounds.
In 2022-23, the 6-foot-8 Thompson was hampered by a knee injury suffered Jan. 5 against Iowa, robbing him of some of his athleticism late in the season, but he still managed to average 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the year while shooting 49% from the field. He poured in 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds in a 71-60 NCAA Tournament round of 64 win over Kent State, the Hoosiers' first March Madness win outside the First Four since 2016.
Thompson was one of 64 college seniors invited to the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament earlier in the summer, giving him a chance to play in front of NBA scouts.