Golden State Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis greets Sacramento Kings' Keon Ellis after Warriors' 100-94 loss in an NBA California Classic Summer League basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, July 3, 2023. 

Former Indiana All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, the third-leading scorer in Hoosiers history, made his NBA Summer League debut with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night after missing the team's first three games with a hamstring injury.

Jackson-Davis, the 57th pick in June's NBA Draft, scored 14 points on 6-for-9 from the field and added seven rebounds, a block and a steal in 20 minutes as Golden State lost to Houston 118-101.

Among those in attendance at the game in Las Vegas were Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson and his wife, Terri. Jackson-Davis is the leading rebounder and shot-blocker in IU history and played two years for Woodson. He signed a four-year, $7.6 million deal with the Warriors after getting picked in the second round of the draft in June. The first two years of the deal are guaranteed and the next two are team options. He is guaranteed more than $3 million from Golden State.

