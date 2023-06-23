It was sometime in the middle of the second round of the NBA Draft on Thursday when Trayce Jackson-Davis became fed up with all of the teams passing on selecting him.
"Y’all will regret it… I promise you," Jackson-Davis tweeted from his draft party in Indianapolis, which was attended by a cadre of his Indiana teammates, including Trey Galloway, Malik Reneau, Kaleb Banks, CJ Gunn, Anthony Leal and Rob Phinisee.
Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson, the big man's teammate for the last two seasons, expressed a similar sentiment.
"Just know… y’all are in for a wake up call in TJD," Johnson tweeted.
The Pacers had opportunities to draft Jackson-Davis, who grew up in Greenwood, just 20 minutes from Indianapolis, and whose father, Dale Davis, played 10 years for the team, but declined to do so with the 47th and 55th picks in the draft, selecting G League Ignite's Mojave King and Miami (Florida)'s Isaiah Wong at those spots.
Finally, with the second-to-last pick in the draft, the 57th selection overall, the Golden State Warriors chose Jackson-Davis, making him IU's second draft choice of the night after point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino went 17th to the Los Angeles Lakers. It was the first time since 2017 the Hoosiers had multiple players picked in the same draft.
The moment he got the call. 📞#ProIU | @TrayceJackson pic.twitter.com/lf3grUNAuZ— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 23, 2023
Jackson-Davis was projected by most as a late-first- or early-second-round pick, but concerns about his lack of demonstrated shooting ability and his age (he played a full four seasons for the Hoosiers) put him within striking distance of not getting chosen at all. Still, he struck a positive note in a message to IU fans after the Warriors took him.
"Shoutout Hoosier Nation, man, we're headed to Golden State with it," Jackson-Davis said in a video posted to Twitter for which he donned a Warriors hat. "I had a blessed four years at Indiana. I wouldn't trade that up for anything. I'm glad I went to Indiana, wouldn't trade it for the world. It's time to move to the next level."
Jackson-Davis, a five-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class and the Indiana Mr. Basketball that year out of Center Grove, ended his career as the all-time leading rebounder and shot-blocker for the Hoosiers and the third-leading scorer in program history, trailing only Calbert Cheaney and Steve Alford. After playing two seasons for coach Archie Miller and earning All-American honors as a sophomore in 2021, Jackson-Davis stuck around through the coaching transition to Mike Woodson, who encouraged him to become a weak-side shot-blocker and rim-protector and to push the ball up the court himself after rebounds, skills which made him more attractive to NBA teams.
“It is scary how far Trayce Jackson-Davis has come," Woodson said in a statement after Jackson-Davis was drafted. "The things I have shown him, he’s done. He rebounded the ball, he had high assists, he had blocks, he had big nights scoring the ball, rebounding the ball. There is nothing he cannot do. He has been questioned about his jump shot, but I think this summer he has been proving people wrong there in the camps that he’s attended, where he had to work and show these general managers and presidents of these teams, these scouts, that he can shoot the basketball.
"The sky is the limit for him. He is ready for the NBA because he is so athletic and can do a lot of things. He can get up and down the floor and finish around the rim. Golden State got a hell of a player.”
In his final season with the Hoosiers, Jackson-Davis averaged 20.9 points on 58% shooting, grabbed 10.8 rebounds per contest and blocked 2.9 shots per game, up from 2.3 in 2021-22 and 1.4 the year before. He also dished four assists per contest as he faced constant double teams. For his efforts he won the Karl Malone Award as the best power forward in the country and Indiana went 23-12, finishing tied for second in the Big Ten and reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Love this pick. TJD is a beast. Tremendous athlete, defender, and low-post scorer.pic.twitter.com/zQ27BsuYcV— WG (@NvictusManeo) June 23, 2023
Jackson-Davis will reportedly receive a three-year contract with Golden State, which won a championship in 2022 and is coming off a Western Conference Semifinals loss to the Lakers this year. It's unclear exactly what his role would be at the outset of his career, but new Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy said after the draft the team is prepared to have him on its roster and not in the G League.
"That's the plan," Dunleavy said. "He'll be on the main roster. We're not overly loaded in the frontcourt. ... He's a guy that will provide insurance and hopefully be able to grow with our program."
Dunleavy said the Warriors had Jackson-Davis much higher on their draft board and were surprised to see him fall to them with the 57th pick.
Trayce Jackson-Davis to the Warriors….😂😂😂. The rich gets richer! Hell of a pick. I see him as a first round talent and he fell to 57th. Gives them big man depth.— Global Scouting (@GlobalScouting_) June 23, 2023