Former Indiana point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino became the first Hoosier selected in the first round of the NBA Draft since Romeo Langford in 2019 when the Los Angeles Lakers picked him No. 17 overall during Thursday's draft.
Hood-Schifino becomes the 27th first-round pick in Hoosiers history and the sixth in the last decade, joining Langford, OG Anunoby (2017), Noah Vonleh (2014), Victor Oladipo (2013) and Cody Zeller (2013).
"Sitting in that chair (at the draft), I'm not really a person who gets too high or too low," Hood-Schifino said after getting picked. "Today, my emotions were like a roller coaster. So it was everywhere. To finally get that call and hear my name called, it was kind of like a relief. ... I was super happy, super excited. It was just a great moment."
The former five-star recruit, the crown jewel of coach Mike Woodson's first recruiting class at Indiana in 2022, won Big Ten freshman of the year honors in his lone season in Bloomington, averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Hoosiers and helping them to a second-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament despite the loss of honorable mention All-Big Ten guard Xavier Johnson to a foot injury in December.
"Us losing Xavier Johnson was huge, and it just threw him right to the wolves basically," Woodson said after Hood-Schifino scored 19 points in a Big Ten Tournament win over Maryland. "He had to grow up awfully fast. And in doing that, he’s been great for us, man. He’s done a lot of great things for us to put us in this position.”
Proud of you son! @jalenhs Congratulations. pic.twitter.com/W6FFBCpCcl— Mike Woodson (@MikeWoodsonNBA) June 23, 2023
Hood-Schifino left his most indelible mark on the Hoosiers with a 35-point explosion in a 79-71 win road win over eventual Big Ten champion Purdue at Mackey Arena in February, Indiana's first win in West Lafayette since 2013. The performance left the Pittsburgh native one point shy of Jay Edwards' IU freshman record of 36 points, set during the 1987-88 season.
The man scored 35 points as a freshman at Purdue. 😱@Lakers fans will really want to check out this historic Jalen Hood Schifino (@jalenhs) performance. ⚡#iubb x #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/3rqKkVODxK— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) June 23, 2023
Hood-Schifino's video announcing his commitment to Indiana in August 2021 featured him wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey. Now, he will play for the late Bryant's former team, which is coming off an appearance in the Western Conference Finals and features stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
"It's honestly really crazy and kind of hard to say how I feel because growing up I was a big Kobe fan," said Hood-Schifino, who who was measured with a 6-foot-10 wingspan at the NBA Combine in May. "I was always watching his videos, watching the Lakers. For me to get drafted by the Lakers is kind of surreal and kind of crazy.
"To my teammates and the fans there, they're getting a big-time player and even better person. Just somebody who is going to bring it every day, push the people around me. Just someone that is going to work hard.
"I just got drafted to obviously a historic and great organization. The organization is only getting better and better. Obviously, they're competing for championships."
Hood-Schifino may have a shorter path to playing time than some of the players drafted around him. The Lakers dealt point guards Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverly to Utah and Chicago, respectively, near the trade deadline in February and their remaining players at the position, D'Angelo Russell and Dennis Schröder are free agents. Los Angeles will almost certainly bring in a veteran to take some minutes at point guard, but it likely won't be a star and Hood-Schifino will have a chance to be a rotation player or even a starter right away.
Failure Is No Option. pic.twitter.com/ipO4vbvqGR— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 23, 2023
"For me to get drafted there, I'm going to bring it every day, try to impact as much as I can and learn from the guys that are there, especially from one of the all-time greats, LeBron James, and AD and the rest of the guys," Hood-Schifino said. "It's going to be great."
Always a Hoosier – forever. ❤️#ProIU | @jalenhs pic.twitter.com/PT1Fa4plNw— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 23, 2023
Lakers got them a GREAT one !!— TJD (@TrayceJackson) June 23, 2023