The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced a pair of Bob Knight bobbleheads earlier this week, putting the pieces up for presale in a partnership with Knight Legacy, the organization started by Knight's son, Pat Knight. The group's mission is to "honor, promote, and preserve the Coach Knight Legacy the footprint that Hall of Fame Coach Bob Knight has made in the history of basketball."
One of the bobbleheads commemorates Knight's chair throw during his Indiana team's game against Purdue in 1985 while the other features Knight wearing his trademark crimson sweater. Neither displays the Indiana logo.
“We’re thrilled to be honoring my father’s legacy with these limited edition bobbleheads in collaboration with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum," Pat Knight said in a statement. "I think these bobbleheads are a great tribute to my dad’s legacy and the passion that he had for basketball and life.”
The bobbleheads are available for presale for $30 at the Bobblehead Hall of Fame's website, which can be reached by clicking here.