BLOOMINGTON – Indiana coach Mike Woodson challenged his team's toughness after the Hoosiers got crushed on the glass in a loss to Rutgers on Saturday.
On Wednesday, No. 14 Indiana provided a resounding answer, out-rebounding visiting Nebraska 35-25 in an 81-65 victory at Assembly Hall. Trayce Jackson-Davis posted the third triple-double in Indiana basketball history with 12 points, 11 rebounds, a career-high 10 assists, three steals and three blocks to lead the Hoosiers back to .500 in Big Ten play.
Junior Trey Galloway chipped in a career-high 20 points on 7 for 10 from the field and 4 for 6 from long distance. Jackson-Davis got his triple-double with less 1:22 left on a pass to a cutting Galloway for a layup plus a foul.
Tamar Bates added had 19 points on 5 for 8 3-point shooting, plus four rebounds, two assists and a block.
Indiana (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) led 39-26 at halftime, the Cornhuskers cut into the deficit early in the second period, holding Indiana without so much as a good look at the rim for the 2:30 of the half. Galloway broke the spell with a driving layup to make it 41-32, but Nebraska (6-4, 0-1) closed to as few as seven at 48-41 on a CJ Wilcher 3 with 13:35 left.
Indiana answered with its best stretch of the night, ripping off an 17-2 run, which featured easy baskets inside from Race Thompson and Malik Reneau and then consecutive 3s from Bates, Galloway, Miller Kopp and Bates again. Galloway's was a step-back fadeaway at the end of the shot clock after the Culver product had cleared space with a dribbling exhibition. When the dust settled, Indiana led 65-43.
The Hoosiers shot 11 for 25 from 3-point range and 53% overall. Nebraska shot 43%.
Kopp had 13 points on the heels of his season-high 21 on Saturday.
Jackson-Davis had his third double-double in a row and fourth in the last five games. He ascended into seventh on the IU career list in rebounds, passing Don Schlundt, and fifth in blocks, passing Dean Garrett and tying George Leach.
Indiana, which was without five-star freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (back) for a second consecutive game, sprinted out to a 15-point first-half lead behind a crisp offensive performance against Nebraska's zone defense, which featured hard double-teams of Jackson-Davis in the post.
Galloway scored the first five points of the game, Race Thompson added a 3 and when Xavier Johnson cut to the rim for an easy layup off a pass from Jackson-Davis, Indiana led 14-2. The lead hit 20-5 when Bates drilled a 3 in transition off a kick-out pass from Jackson-Davis.
Nebraska was without guard Sam Griesel, a graduate transfer from North Dakota State who is the Cornhuskers' second-leading scorer at 11.3 points per game, because of an illness.
What's Next?
The Hoosiers are back in action Saturday, when they take on No. 10 Arizona (7-1) in a neutral-site game at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, part of a day of hoops called "The Clash," which also features a matchup between Washington State and UNLV. Indiana's game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox.
Arizona boasts wins over then-No. 10 Creighton and then-No. 17 San Diego State and its lone loss was a conference game at Utah. The Wildcats are 40-5 in their two seasons under coach Tommy Lloyd.