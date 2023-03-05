BLOOMINGTON – Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 27 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished six assists, Race Thompson added 16 points, his highest total since his return from his knee injury, and 10 rebounds and No. 15 Indiana overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to beat Michigan 75-73 in overtime and secure a top 4 seed and a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament. It was the final game at Assembly Hall for Jackson-Davis, Thompson and wing Miller Kopp.
The Hoosiers finished the regular season 21-10 and 12-8 in Big Ten play. Michigan (17-14, 11-9 Big Ten) got 24 points and 14 rebounds from Hunter Dickinson.
3 Takeaways
- Indiana has a depth problem: At the beginning of the season, much was made of Indiana's depth. The Hoosiers supposedly had 10 starters and the wide variety of players capable of contributing in games meant practices were spirited and everyone was made by better. Then Xavier Johnson was lost for the season, Logan Duncomb was lost for the season and Jordan Geronimo suffered a calf injury which has affected him on and off in recent weeks. Add to that guard Tamar Bates has not had nearly the season the Hoosiers expected and was portended by some excellent games he put together in non-conference play and the Hoosiers are getting too little from their bench. Geronimo did not play a single minute, though he suited up and went through warmups and Indiana never declared him out. Bates went 2 for 7 from the field and is 3 for 22 for in his last seven games, though he did make a pair of important 3s during Indiana's second-half comeback. But With Johnson out, the sophomore is IU's third guard and he is not producing at the level necessary. CJ Gunn and Anthony Leal remain non-factors and while Kaleb Banks, who soaked up Geronimo's minutes today, plays hard, he's all over the place and can't really be trusted with the ball in his hands at this point. The lack of bench production means Indiana has to lean more heavily on its starters and has likely led to fatigue in that group as the season has worn on.
- March is here, is IU?: The old college basketball adage posits you want to be playing your best basketball when March rolls around. At that point, any team can get and make a deep run into the NCAA Tournament. Indiana is doing the opposite of that. After beating Purdue 79-71 on Feb. 25 for one of the program's biggest wins in recent memory, the Hoosiers have looked far from their best in the first week of March, never competitive in a 90-68 loss to Iowa on Tuesday and then giving up a 41-15 run to the Wolverines after taking a 27-13 lead in the early going today. That run included a string of 3-pointers from the Wolverines as Indiana scrambled to cover the arc, a concerning sign coming on the heels of Iowa's 13-for-23 performance from deep against the Hoosiers. Worse, IU has struggled from 3-point range themselves, going 7 for 26 over the last two games, including 5 for 15 today (though it made 4 of 6 in the second half). That from a team which rose to 18th in the country in team 3-point shooting percentage following the win over Purdue. Not defending the 3-point line, not shooting the 3 well and getting little production from the guard spots outside of Jalen Hood-Schifino (13 points on 4-for-9 shooting today) is a recipe for trouble.
- The seniors led the comeback: Michigan's enormous run spanning the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half turned a 14-point Hoosiers lead into a 54-42 Wolverines advantage with 12:26 left. At that point, Indiana's seniors began playing as though they did not want to leave Assembly Hall with a loss in their last home game. Jackson-Davis handled the ball in the post on nearly every possession, sparking a string of 12 out of 14 points scored by Indiana's upperclassmen. The national player of the year candidate forced his way to the rim repeatedly in an effort to get Indiana's offense on track, Miller Kopp drained a 3-pointer after missing his first four attempts – on an assist from Jackson-Davis – and Thompson scored back-to-back baskets, including an old-fashioned 3-point play (off a nifty interior pass from Jackson-Davis) to bring the Hoosiers within one at 60-59. Later, Jackson-Davis scored four consecutive points around Dickinson, sandwiched around a spectacular steal from the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball, to give the Hoosiers a 66-65 lead, completing their comeback. In overtime, the seniors had two points apiece, accounting for all over Indiana's production in the extra session. Thompson also stole the ball from Dickinson with 14 seconds left and grabbed the game-clinching rebound of a Michigan free throw with four seconds to play.
Player of the Game: Trayce Jackson-Davis
Jackson-Davis went 10 for 21 from the field and had 17 points and five assists in the second half and overtime. He, along with Thompson, seemed to decide midway through the second period the Hoosiers simply weren't playing hard enough and they had to step up. That's the type of leadership the Hoosiers need from their veterans and Jackson-Davis especially provided it today, though the lack of energy during Michigan's game-turning run remains a significant concern.
Jackson-Davis added two steals and two blocks to his stat line. He nearly turned in an iconic moment in IU history, as his half-court heave at the end of regulation clanged off the backboard and then the front rim before falling away. It was directly on line and would have counted.
Tip-Ins
The Hoosiers finished their 2022-23 home slate 15-3 ... The game was the 99th Big Ten contest in Kopp's career, setting a league record and tying the Division I record for conference games, a mark also held by former Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr., who played four seasons for the Boilermakers before transferring to Butler this year for his final season of eligibility. Kopp has played three seasons at Northwestern and two at Indiana. ... Thompson went 7 for 10 from the field and added four steals to his line, doubling his previous season-best. It was his first double-double since Dec. 20 against Elon. He went 1 for 6 at the foul line, including four straight misses in the last 13 seconds. ... Michigan started 1 for 10 from long distance, but made its next four and finished 9 for 26 from 3-point range. ... Hood-Schifino buried a 3-pointer with 59 seconds left in regulation to knot the score at 69. Thompson missed a transition runner with 25 seconds to go after stealing the ball from Dickinson. Dickinson missed a 3-pointer with less than a second left in regulation, setting up Jackson-Davis's heave. ... The Hoosiers have been out-rebounded 126-92 in the last three games, including 45-36 today. ... Michigan has played three consecutive overtime games in the last eight days. The Wolverines beat Wisconsin an extra session and lost to Illinois in double overtime Thursday.
What's Next?
The Big Ten Tournament at the United Center in Chicago. As one of the top four finishers in the conference standings, Indiana will get a bye through the two rounds of the tournament and will open its run Friday in the quarterfinals. The Hoosiers will not know their seed until later tonight, following Northwestern's game against Rutgers. If Northwestern wins, IU will be the No. 3 seed. If the Scarlet Knights win, Indiana will be No. 2.