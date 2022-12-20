BLOOMINGTON – Playing without leading scorer, rebounder and shot-blocker Trayce Jackson-Davis and assists leader Xavier Johnson, No. 18 Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak with a 96-72 victory over visiting Elon at Assembly Hall tonight behind 18 points and a season-high 11 rebounds from Race Thompson and a career-high 17 points from Jalen Hood-Schifino.
Johnson is dealing with a lower-leg injury suffered against Kansas and Jackson-Davis sat out for precautionary reasons. The forward has dealt with back and thumb injuries this season. The two absent players have combined for 26.3 points per game this year.
3 Takeaways
- The kids have some game: Tonight's contest turned into something of a showcase for Indiana's youngest players, including Tamar Bates, CJ Gunn and Logan Duncomb. Bates remains arguably Indiana's best creator off the dribble, possessing a mid-range game that is relatively rare in this age of 3s-and-layups basketball. He hit both of his 3s and finished with eight points, while also dishing a nice alley-oop to Thompson for a dunk in transition. Gunn, getting some rare non-garbage-time minutes with Johnson out of the guard rotation, made the game's most spectacular play, throwing down a one-handed putback dunk on a Kopp missed 3, skying high above the rim to do so and finishing over a pair of Elon defenders. He later added a 3 from NBA range. Duncomb, meanwhile, entered the frontcourt rotation with Jackson-Davis out and in his first minute in the game threw a terrific interior pass to a cutting Thompson for a dunk and later added a flying block in transition, showing terrific hustle to chase down the play from behind. Of course, freshman five-star recruit Jalen Hood-Schifino also contributed plenty, pushing the ball up the court at every opportunity and making (mostly) smart passes inside, though his jumper remains hot and cold. If today was a look at the future for Indiana, there can be some optimism for the program going forward.
- Thompson does his best TJD impression: With Jackson-Davis absent, Indiana's interior offense ran through Thompson and the head-banded sixth-year senior made the most of his chance at being the star of the show. After playing more often on the perimeter for much of this year, he planted himself in the paint repeatedly tonight and demanded the ball in the post, sensing (correctly) he could bully the smaller Elon frontcourt players down low. He hit a wide variety of jump hooks and layups, finishing 9 for 13 from the field, and provided energy on the glass for the Hoosiers all night. On defense, he had a pair of outstanding blocks, both of which he timed perfectly, bringing the crowd to its feet on each occasion. Thompson also demonstrated a chemistry with fellow bigs Malik Reneau and Duncomb, despite not playing many minutes with either this season. That could be a result of Indiana mixing up teams in practice, which Jackson-Davis pushed for in the offseason.
Thompson has not played at the same level he did last year, but tonight provided a glimpse of the old Thompson, still capable of taking over a game down low.
- Indiana's problems aren't fixed: There were a series of fun moments in this game: Gunn's dunk, an old-fashioned 3-point play from Duncomb, Thompson's alley-oop from Bates, a spin move into a reverse layup in transition from Hood-Schifino. But none of that means the Hoosiers are any different than they were Saturday when they lost badly to Kansas. They were still a little loose with the ball – Elon certainly does not have the length Kansas does, so Indiana's raw turnovers number was lower, but there were still far too many ill-advised passes into traffic – they were still a step slow on defense on too many occasions, getting beaten down the court and giving up a string of five consecutive 3-pointers in the first half, and they still struggled to match their opponent's energy in the early minutes. Indiana was never going to fix all of its issues against a 2-10 team, but it's hard to call this much of a get-well performance.
Player of the Game: Race Thompson
The power forward notched his first double-double of the season and first since Feb. 12 against Michigan State. He equaled a career-high with four blocks and committed just one turnover in 30 minutes. Of his 13 shot attempts, 12 came from inside the arc, a switch from the more perimeter-oriented game he's played this year.
Tip-Ins
The Hoosiers (9-3) are 7-0 at Assembly Hall this season and 2-3 away from home. ... Trey Galloway and Reneau took Johnson's and Jackson-Davis' spots in the starting lineup. The Hoosiers were also without forward Jordan Geronimo, whom radio announcer Don Fischer said is dealing with a hand injury. ... Indiana Indiana turned the ball over 23 times in a loss to Kansas on Saturday. The Hoosiers committed 13 turnovers tonight. ... IU came into the game No. 17 in the country in field goal percentage at 50% and shot 58% from the field tonight. They hit 65.6% in the second half. The Hoosiers were also 23rd nationally in assists per game at 17.3 coming in and dished 23 helpers tonight. ... Indiana had a 39-23 edge on the glass. ... Max Mackinnon led Elon with 19 points. ... The Phoenix were without guard Torrence Watson, who scored 20 points in an 84-73 loss to NC State in November. ... Hood-Schifino scored 10 of his points in the second half. ... Miller Kopp scored 13 points, dished three assists and hit three 3-pointers. ... Gunn scored a career-high 11 and Duncomb set a career-best with 10, the first time in double figures for both. Kaleb Banks equaled a career-best with eight points.
What's Next?
The Hoosiers are back in action Friday, when they take on Kennesaw State (7-4) of the Atlantic Sun conference at Assembly Hall. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. It will be Indiana's last game until Jan. 5, when it returns to Big Ten play with a road game against Iowa. Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim was on former Indiana coach Tom Crean's staff at Georgia in 2018-19. His program has never finished above .500 in 13 seasons in Division I. This year, the Owls are 4-4 against Division I opponents with three wins over lower-division teams on their ledger.