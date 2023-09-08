BLOOMINGTON – Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Fryar, a Beech Grove native and former No. 1 in-state recruit from Indiana, was impressed with IU after his third-ranked Buckeyes beat the Hoosiers 23-3 Saturday in the season-opener for both teams.
"I think Indiana is going to a bowl game this year, easily," Fryar said. "I think they're going to be a good team, a really good team, actually, with that defense."
The Hoosiers' defense was outstanding against the high-powered Buckeye offense in Week 1, holding Ohio State to just 380 yards and the fewest points the Scarlet and Gray have scored against the Hoosiers since 1993. Aaron Casey in particular was all over the field from his linebacker spot, Western Michigan transfer defensive end Andre Carter blew up several Buckeye runs before they could get started and the secondary, a huge question mark after losing All-Big Ten talents Jaylin Williams, Tiawan Mullen and Devon Matthews, more than held its own against an OSU receiving corps most consider the best in the country.
With new co-defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri calling well-timed blitzes and stunts and the Hoosiers holding up in the back end, the defense appears capable of keeping the Hoosiers in every game.
But for Indiana to back up Fryar's boast and get to the six-win plateau necessary for a bowl bid, it will have to give that defense some help and find a way to score. Caveats about the talent and stinginess of Ohio State's defense aside, the Hoosiers were almost entirely stifled offensively in the season-opener, gaining just 2.8 yards per play and 2.4 sack-adjusted yards per rush.
Hoosiers coach Tom Allen admitted after the loss to the Buckeyes he thought his team played too conservatively on offense, especially in the second half. Offensive play-caller Walt Bell agreed this week, acknowledging he had played "pitter-pat" too long in an effort to avoid huge mistakes which would have permitted Ohio State to break the game open.
With FCS Indiana State next on the schedule for the Hoosiers tonight at Memorial Stadium, expect to see a more wide-open offensive attack from IU.
“There's no question, we have talented receivers on the perimeter to get the ball to," Allen said. "We've got good length, good athleticism. Gotta get those guys the football, we know that."
The question is whether the Hoosiers have the offensive personnel to pull off a downfield passing game. Yes, as Allen said, there is talent aplenty at the skill positions thanks to the coach's work in the transfer portal over the last two off-seasons. And yes, the offensive line is much-improved from a season ago – under new position coach Bob Bostad, the Hoosiers held the vaunted Ohio State front to just one sack and two hits on the quarterback.
The unknown, however, is at quarterback, where Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby are battling for the starting job at the position. Because the offense was so conservative against Ohio State, it remains unclear whether either of the redshirt freshmen have the arm talent to air the ball out on a regular basis. Both made one or two nice throws against Ohio State, but the overall numbers were grisly: 9 for 21 for 82 yards between them. If Indiana is going to take full advantage of its talent at receiver, its quarterbacks will have to be better than that.
After Sorsby started and Jackson came on in relief against Ohio State, the roles will be reversed tonight, with Jackson getting the first series against the Sycamores. Allen expects the quarterbacks to play roughly equal snaps and hopes one of them will create enough separation in the competition to win the job outright heading into a crucial game against Louisville next week. The play of both will be closely watched all night, so don't expect IU to take its foot off the gas if it gets an early lead against a team which lost to Eastern Illinois 27-0 in its season-opener.
Though the competing quarterbacks are by all accounts close friends, neither is happy about the split reps and both are hoping the competition is decided one way or the other tonight.
"It’s hard to have that mindset of, ‘I’m not starting the game, but I might go in,'" Jackson said after the loss to the Buckeyes. "If he goes out there and throws three touchdowns, I’m definitely not going in. So it’s almost like, you have to wait your turn. When your number’s called, you go out there and do what you have to do and get the job done.
“You just have to go out there and play football. You can’t worry about all of that stuff, because if you do, you’re just going to mess up. If you make a mistake, it’s going to bother you for the next play. It’s always a next-play mentality.”
Indiana should be able to focus largely on the quarterback competition and fixing its own flaws from Week 1 because the Sycamores are unlikely to be provide much of an impediment on the scoreboard. Indiana State is coming off a 2-9 campaign and is playing without its starting quarterback, reigning Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year Cade Chambers, because of an injury. In his place, ISU has started redshirt junior Gavin Screws, who threw a pair of pick-sixes in the loss to Eastern Illinois. His backup, Colorado State transfer Evan Olaes, threw two passes against the Panthers and had both of them intercepted.
Despite Indiana State's recent struggles on the field, however, it is still likely to be a special night at Memorial Stadium. The Sycamores are led by coach Curt Mallory, son of former Hoosiers coach Bill Mallory, who guided IU to six bowl games in 13 seasons from 1984 to 1996. The elder Mallory passed away in 2018, but his widow, Ellie, will be in attendance, as will a number of his former Hoosier players.
“(With Curt) it will be a very warm embrace," Allen said of his upcoming pregame meeting with the ISU coach. "It will be more than your typical just pregame bro hug that coaches give, kind of thing. Just so much respect.”
The teams are meeting for the first time since 2014 and the seventh time overall. The Hoosiers are 6-0 in those games, including a 28-10 victory in that most recent clash.
The matchup of the in-state rivals will feature a large contingent of Fort Wayne natives, including IU's Vinny Fiacable (Bishop Dwenger) and walk-on Aaron Stewart (Carroll) and ISU's Ethan Hoover (Snider), Ethan Chambers (Homestead), Jared Kistler (Homestead), Rocco Ciocca (Bishop Dwenger), Omar Jackson (South Side), Jorge Valdes (Carroll), Ray Vollmer (Carroll) and Sebastian Lopez (Carroll).