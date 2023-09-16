INDIANAPOLIS – The rubber is about to meet the road for Indiana.
The Hoosiers have overperformed expectations relatively significantly in the first two weeks of the season, looking like a competent football team (at least on defense) against Ohio State and then blitzing Indiana State 41-7 in a game which was not as close as the final score on Sept. 8.
But Ohio State is so much more talented than the Hoosiers and the Sycamores are so much less talented that it is still relatively unclear how good this Indiana team actually is. Could it scare a bowl game? We'll probably find that out this afternoon when it takes on a Louisville team which is favored and has some talent in Year 1 under new coach Jeff Brohm but is not head-and-shoulders above the Hoosiers in terms of ability. If Indiana can keep this game, to be played at Lucas Oil Stadium, within a score or even win it, it bodes very well for the rest of the season.
The Cardinals have the raw talent on offense especially to run away with this game if the Hoosiers can't stop big plays. Wide receiver Jamari Thrash, a transfer from Georgia State who had more than 1,100 receiving yards last season with the Panthers, has been as advertised for the Cardinals with 11 touches for 182 yards and four touchdowns in Louisville's wins over Georgia Tech and Murray State.
In the backfield, running back Jawhar Jordan has picked up big yards-per-carry numbers throughout his career, including 5.7 YPC on the way to 815 rushing yards last season, and has matured into one of the ACC's most explosive backs as a fifth-year senior. Jordan has been fantastic this year, gaining 231 yards and scoring three touchdowns on just 14 carries. For those math majors out there, that's 16.5 yards per rush. Obviously it's a small sample size, but it's not that small (seven carries each in the first two games of the season). He'll test IU's front, which kept Ohio State's talented stable of running backs relatively in check.
The Cardinals are led by a quarterback-coach combination with which the Hoosiers are intimately familiar. Brohm, of course, spent the last six seasons as Purdue's head coach, beating Indiana in 4 of 5 Old Oaken Bucket Game meetings (the 2020 tilt was canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, though Indiana would have been a significant favorite). Brohm almost always has some creative designs schemed up on offense, but they were mostly in the pass game when he coached Purdue. This year, it has been a more run-based offense than Brohm is used to, a surprise after he brought in former Boilermakers quarterback Jack Plummer to run a system in which Plummer spent four seasons in West Lafayette. But Plummer, who threw for more than 3,000 yards and 21 touchdowns against nine interceptions for California last season in his first year as a full-time starter, has been puzzlingly pedestrian thus far in his sixth-year senior season, throwing three interceptions in just 53 attempts against what can be kindly described as developing defenses. Still, he is accurate on short and intermediate throws and Louisville's playmakers will turn those into big gains if the Hoosiers don't tackle well, which has been a problem in recent years. It would be a significant help if the IU defensive line, led by Andre Carter, made Plummer uncomfortable in the pocket, a feeling he did not often experience in wins over Georgia Tech (39-34) and Murray State (56-0).
On offense, the storyline for the Hoosiers is quarterback Tayven Jackson and whether he can step up now that he is officially "the guy," coronated as such by Tom Allen on Sunday following an extensive competition for the job with fellow redshirt freshman Brendan Sorsby. Jackson looked excellent against Indiana State, but the Cardinals present a different kind of challenge. The situation is the same for the Indiana offensive line, which has looked shockingly decent this season, a big reversal from the sieve-like state it occupied throughout 2022, but will have a more difficult task keeping Jackson upright than it did against ISU. On the other hand, the Hoosier front performed relatively well even against the elite Buckeye defensive line and the Cardinals only have two sacks in two games, so maybe expectations should be higher for this IU line. On the third hand, veteran Matthew Bedford, who is arguably IU's leader along the line, is listed as questionable for this contest. If he can't go, Indiana could have some trouble getting organized up front.
Jackson displayed some arm talent and moxie in the pocket against Indiana State, but he also missed some makeable throws from clean pockets. He will have to minimize those today to keep the Hoosiers moving. It helps that top wide receiver Cam Camper, who missed the second half against the Sycamores with an injury, is not even listed on IU's injury report this week. Clemson transfer receiver EJ Williams is out after also suffering an injury against the Sycamores and that hurts, but between Camper, Donaven McCulley and redshirt freshman Omar Cooper Jr., last week's breakout star with seven catches for 101 yards, the Hoosiers should have plenty of firepower in the passing game. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King, a Texas A&M transfer, passed for nearly 10 yards per attempt and three scores against the Cardinals and while Jackson is not as experienced as King, it's not outside the realm of possibility he could enjoy some success, as well. King also ran 10 times for 53 yards and the Hoosiers will likely need Jackson to make some plays with his feet if they're going to emerge with a victory today.
Fortunately, the Hoosier coaching staff trusts Jackson in that area.
“For a taller, basketball-ish build, a lankier build, he is a good runner," IU offensive coordinator Walt Bell said. "He’s a physical runner. That, to go along with his other skills, that’s the biggest thing."
A storyline to follow is how Bell calls the game for his newly-minted QB1. He treated Jackson (and Sorsby) with kid gloves against Ohio State and then made a point to open up the playbook against Indiana State. Will the Hoosiers go back to running a significant amount of the triple-option looks on which they leaned against the Buckeyes? Do they feel they can sit on the ball and let their defense win them the game? Bell's decision-making in that area could go a long way toward determining the trajectory of this matchup.
Indiana has looked surprisingly feisty through the first two weeks of the season, excelling at every level on defense and putting a slew of playmakers on display on offense. If Jackson is the player the Hoosiers think he can be, a bowl is certainly not outside the realm of possibility. But will he be that guy right away? That remains to be seen. It's possible the Cardinals just have too much explosive talent on offense for the still-developing Hoosier offense to keep up, but the Cardinal offense is also facing its toughest test yet. Plenty will be learned about both squads this afternoon. It will be the only meeting of the three initially scheduled between the teams to actually be played because the Hoosiers canceled the other two, set for 2024 and 2025.