BLOOMINGTON – The loudest this reporter has ever heard Assembly Hall was in the late fall of 2012, when the No. 1 Hoosiers hosted No. 14 North Carolina. Indiana, buoyed by 20 points and four blocks from Cody Zeller, 19 points from Victor Oladipo and 13 points and eight assists for current IU team and recruiting coordinator Jordan Hulls, not only won, but crushed the Tar Heels, rolling to an 83-59 victory. When Zeller threw down a second-half dunk in traffic, the roar of the sellout crowd seemed to make the arena shake.
Tonight, the Hoosiers find themselves in a similar spot. Much like that night in November 2012, this is the first season with real expectations under a new coach. And tonight will be the first real indicator of whether Indiana is capable of meeting or even exceeding those expectations. A decade ago, the Hoosiers showed they were more than deserving of the top spot in the polls and that team went on to win the Big Ten and earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Can the 2022-23 iteration of Indiana match that performance? It's not entirely out of the question. The Tar Heels team the 10th-ranked Hoosiers are facing has looked somewhat less impressive than its preseason No. 1 ranking would have suggested and it dropped games against Iowa State and Alabama last week, dropping to No. 18 in the latest AP Poll as a result. Moreover, the defending national runners up are at less than full strength as 6-foot-10 star big man Armando Bacot is dealing with an ankle injury suffered against the Crimson Tide – he'll play, but probably at less than 100% – and the rest of the team is probably exhausted after losing to Alabama in four overtimes just three days ago.
Still, it's unlikely this game will be the same kind of cakewalk for the Hoosiers as was the 2012 clash. Indiana is also at less than full strength as star big man Trayce Jackson-Davis deals with lower back tightness and the thumb injury to his non-shooting hand which has affected him all season. Like Bacot, he'll play – he insisted he'd have to be taken off in a stretcher if he were to come out of the game – but it won't be quite the clash of titans between the two preseason conference players of the year in the post as it looked to be before the season began.
The real intrigue of this game, then, is likely in the backcourt. Indiana guards Xavier Johnson and Jalen Hood-Schifino are talented, savvy and like to push the pace as often as possible. They'll face one of their toughest tests of the season tonight against the Tar Heels' electric pair of junior guards, Caleb Love and RJ Davis. Love poured in 28 points on 55% shooting in a Final Four win over Duke last season and is scoring 20 a night this year. Davis, a more-than-capable Robin to Love's Batman, is averaging 15.7 points, though on just 39% shooting.
The key for the Hoosiers will be to keep Love and Davis out of the paint. Neither player shoots better than 28% from 3-point range, so the goal should be to make them chuck it up from outside as often as possible. Of course, that's easier said than done and Johnson, Hood-Schifino and the rest of IU's guards will have to play their best game of on-ball defense of the season or Tar Heel guards will be able to invade the lane and likely get Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson into foul trouble.
It will also be important for Johnson and Hood-Schifino to avoid turnovers. Love is picking up 1.7 steals per game and if the Hoosiers aren't careful with the ball, UNC will get into the open court, where it's offense is the most explosive. Jackson-Davis has talked to the true freshman Hood-Schifino in particular about not letting the moment be too big for him.
"At the beginning of the Xavier game (Indiana's only other high-major matchup so far this season) I looked at Fino and I said, ‘Just play as hard as you can. If you play as hard as you can, I promise you good things are going to happen,'" Jackson-Davis said. "I said the same thing to Malik (Reneau, another true freshman). I’m going to say the same thing before this game. As long as they’re playing their game, I know they’re gonna be all right. They might have a little jitters, but they’ll get comfortable really quick, they’re really good players.”
Indiana will also need a good defensive game (sensing a pattern?) from Thompson, who will be tasked with guarding former Northwestern star Pete Nance, a hyper-efficient player who transferred in the offseason and has slotted in perfectly in this Tar Heel offense, hitting nearly 42% from 3-point range and scoring almost 12 points per game on just seven shots per contest. He has a couple of inches on Thompson, making this a difficult defensive assignment for the sixth-year senior. The Hoosiers could also throw Reneau or even the length of Jordan Geronimo at Nance if Thompson is struggling.
This game has the potential to turn into something of a track meet. North Carolina's offense is elite, but coach Hubert Davis's team has not been particularly good defensively this year, giving up 75.1 points per game, 313th out of 363 Division I teams. Indiana, meanwhile is shooting close to 56% from the field, No. 2 nationally, and scoring 88.8 points per game (No. 8). The questions now: how much of that Indiana offense came from easy runouts against overmatched teams? What will happen if North Carolina can avoid turnovers and force IU to play in the halfcourt? Indiana is shooting better than 38% from 3-point range, but can that hold against the elite athleticism and length UNC brings to the table?
Indiana spent much of the offseason talking about its expectations for the season and insisting this team is different than the ones from the immediate past. It's put up or shut up time tonight. A win in this game does not ensure success this year, just as a loss will not doom the Hoosiers to irrelevance the rest of the campaign. But this Tar Heels team is vulnerable, tired and playing on the road. It's the perfect setup for an Indiana team looking to make a statement.