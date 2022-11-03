BLOOMINGTON – Tonight, for the first time in program history, Saint Francis basketball will take on a Big Ten opponent. The Cougars will battle Division 1 No. 13 Indiana at Assembly Hall in the Hoosiers' final tune-up before their regular season opener against Morehead State on Monday.
Storylines abound in this game: Saint Francis guard Brayton Bailey is the son of former Hoosiers All-American guard Damon Bailey, the leading scorer in the history of Indiana high school basketball, and the younger Bailey called Assembly Hall when he was a child "a little second home for me;" meanwhile, there are 13 other players on the Saint Francis roster who are from Indiana – Fort Wayne's Dan McKeeman, JJ Foster, Ashton Johnson and Beau Jacquay, New Haven's Joe Reidy, Albion's Ridley Zolman and Huntington's Zach Hubartt among them – and are getting a once-in-a-career opportunity to take the court at Assembly Hall; for Indiana, there remain open questions about the makeup of the rotation this season with so many capable players who seem to deserve playing time.
From the Cougars' perspective, the trip to Bloomington is an opportunity they do not take for granted, but it is also a basketball game which can help them going forward. They are breaking in seven new players after the departure of some key seniors and the transfers of talented veterans David Ejah and Jalan Mull in the offseason. They expect the matchup against Indiana to show them exactly where they need work.
"Any time we get a chance to play against really good competition, it exposes us," Saint Francis coach Chad LaCross said. "We're going to get exposed. Their length, their size, their athleticism, the way they defend – just watching their game against Marian (on Saturday), they do a tremendous job of keeping the ball in front of them. Obviously they can do some things rotation-wise with their length and athleticism on the weak side. We're going to have to be sharp offensively to score the ball.
"But I think it'll help us in the long run to play against that kind of team, one of the best teams in the country. Hopefully it'll expose us and give us things we need to continue to sharpen up and work on."
As LaCross alluded to, the Hoosiers have already dispatched a team from Saint Francis's conference – they beat Marian 78-42 on Saturday in their exhibition opener despite playing without preseason Big Ten Player of the Year Trayce Jackson-Davis (hand) and guard Tamar Bates. The status of both players is uncertain for tonight, though Jackson-Davis is in uniform shooting around before the game. Also questionable is freshman forward Malik Reneau, who scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in his collegiate debut Saturday, but left the game in the second half with what looked like a knee injury (he had an icepack on his knee on the bench).
Even without Jackson-Davis and Reneau, the Hoosiers will likely have the advantage inside against the undersized Cougars. Reidy, a 6-foot-7 freshman from Woodlan, started inside for Saint Francis in its opener against Michigan-Dearborn and pulled down seven rebounds, but he'll have his hands full against Race Thompson, a wily sixth-year senior who is a bulldog on the interior and also hit three 3-pointers against Marian. He seems to have a far smoother shooting stroke this season than last and Reidy will have to guard him all over the court. When Thompson gets a breather, the Cougars will have to deal with 6-foot-10 sophomore Logan Duncomb, who is vastly improved from last season and had a double-double against Marian.
The Cougars seem to have a budding star in sophomore guard Zane Burke, a Blackhawk Christian product. Burke had 23 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the USF opener, but he'll face far stiffer competition tonight with honorable mention All-Big Ten guard Xavier Johnson and five-star freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino among the players he might have to guard. For Indiana, all eyes are on Hood-Schifino as he tries to live up to the considerable hype which has built around him in the offseason (Jackson-Davis has already said he wouldn't be surprised if the freshman only spends one year in college). Hood-Schifino started against Marian and showed considerable potential, scoring 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting and dishing four assists in just 12 minutes. He and Johnson played well next to one another (though Johnson had a difficult shooting night), which permitted coach Mike Woodson to play Trey Galloway and CJ Gunn together as a consistent second-string backcourt. Gunn drained a couple of 3s against Marian, which is exactly what the Hoosiers need from the true freshman this year.
We likely won't see the Hoosiers at full strength again tonight with Jackson-Davis, Bates and Reneau banged up, but, as usual, all eyes will be on IU's ability to hit from the outside. Indiana went 8 for 19 (42%) from deep against Marian, which, if repeated throughout the season, would be more than enough to make the Hoosiers an elite team. Beyond that, the best moments tonight will likely come when Damon Bailey gets the ovation sure to come his way when he's shown on the big screen at Assembly Hall.