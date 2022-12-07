BLOOMINGTON – It's gut-check time for Indiana.
The Hoosiers talked all offseason about embracing expectations and competing for championships and they got hype befitting one of the nation's elite teams. IU passed its first couple of tests, winning games against Xavier and North Carolina, but when it ran into long-time nemesis Rutgers on Saturday, the Hoosiers were nowhere near up to the challenge, losing 63-48 and getting out-rebounded 47-33. They gave up 17 offensive rebounds, including 13 in the first 13 minutes as the Scarlet Knigts consistently out-muscled them.
In the aftermath of that game and in the days since, Indiana has had its toughness publicly debated. Coach Mike Woodson emphasized the Hoosiers got out-toughed against Rutgers – which has built on its program on grit and hustle to an extent the Hoosiers have yet to achieve – and insisted there wasn't much he could do: any response has to come from the players. Now, those players, who were so vocal this offseason about how good this team could be, have a chance to put some weight behind those words. They have a favorable matchup tonight, at home against Nebraska, which finished tied for last in the Big Ten last season before turning over much of its roster. A loss tonight could well doom Indiana's Big Ten championship hopes before the league schedule even really begins – winning the title after an 0-2 start isn't impossible, but there is virtually no margin for error going forward – and, perhaps more importantly, cause the Hoosiers themselves to question for the first time whether this team is really all it's supposed to be. Is this just a more-hyped version of the same Indiana team that has taken the floor for the last six years? We'll begin to find out tonight.
The 14th-ranked Hoosiers are at something of a disadvantage tonight as it appears five-star freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who was so crucial to Indiana's victory over North Carolina with a career-high 14 points and six rebounds, will miss his second straight game with a back issue. Against Rutgers, Hood-Schifino's absence put more pressure on fifth-year senior guard Xavier Johnson, who didn't handle the heat particularly well.
"I think X, the fact that we have been training the last really six months now with two point guards, and we've kind of taken the ball out of X's hands a little bit, and not having Jalen on the floor, it put it back in his hands in a dominant way, which is OK," Woodson said. "But you've got to be smart about some of the things you're doing.
"I think X was just trying to do too much. He to me converted back to when I first got him (prior to last season), and for the sake of our team, he doesn't have to do a whole lot. He's got to do his part, but he's got to also make sure that everybody is involved and he's not just going off on a tirade doing things that he shouldn't do.
"No doubt missing Jalen hurt, having another ball handler to take the slack off a little bit from him, but hey, I don't know when Jalen is going to get back, and we're going to have to figure it out, with X running the point, and Tamar (Bates) and (Trey) Galloway helping him."
Now that Indiana has had a few practices without Hood-Schifino to get Johnson acclimated to being the unquestioned No. 1 ball-handler again, it's possible the hyper-athletic Pittsburgh transfer has a bounce-back game tonight. Indiana could really use it.
The Hoosiers also need more from forward Race Thompson, who has just two points on 1-for-9 shooting over the last two games. His minutes have decreased this year because of the presence of precocious freshman forward Malik Reneau, but Thompson hasn't produced at nearly the level Indiana was expecting when he announced he was returning for a sixth season in Bloomington. He is shooting poorly from the outside, but that's not really the biggest issue – the Hoosiers have other shooters. What is most concerning is his lack of production on the interior, where he has in the past formed a terrific one-two punch with Trayce Jackson-Davis. If his shots aren't falling, he needs to get back to asserting himself in the paint and finding ways to affect the game beyond scoring.
As for Nebraska, the Cornhuskers are a much more formidable opponent than the one Indiana has faced the last few years. After a 3-3 start, Nebraska has won three straight, beating Florida State, Boston College and, most recently, No. 7 Creighton. It's just the second time in four seasons under coach Fred Hoiberg the 'Huskers have won three straight against high-major opponents. Nebraska is led by sixth-year senior forward Derrick Walker, who is enjoying a breakout campaign in his last year of college basketball. The 6-foot-8 Walker is scoring 16.8 points per game on an incredibly efficient 73.3% shooting and grabbing 9.5 rebounds per contest. He had 22 points on 11-for-16 shooting against Creighton. Walker is not a 3-point shooter, so it will be up to Jackson-Davis, Thompson and Reneau to ensure he does not take over the game.
Also key to Nebraska's resurgence has been the play of native son Sam Griesel, a grad transfer from North Dakota State who is averaging 11.3 points and 4.9 assists while shooting better than 50% from the field and 35% from 3-point range.
The Cornhuskers like to play slowly and are extremely adept at avoiding fouls, putting opponents at the free throw line just 9.6 times per game, fourth in the country. Indiana likes to get the ball inside to Jackson-Davis and its other forwards and get easy points at the line, so it will have to remain aggressive and knock down outside shots if Nebraska packs the paint and tries to force Jackson-Davis to give up the ball.
The Hoosiers have a real test on their hands tonight. They have a primetime matchup against Arizona next up Saturday, but looking ahead to that game could be disastrous against a team hungry to prove itself.