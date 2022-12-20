BLOOMINGTON – Indiana is reeling, coming off three losses in four games, including back-to-back blowout defeats at the hands of Arizona and Kansas, neither of which was ever particularly close.
The Hoosiers are still ranked No. 18 in the AP Poll and are actually higher than that in Ken Pomeroy's advanced efficiency rankings (No. 16), but they clearly have serious issues to work through on the defensive end especially as they get ready to return to Big Ten play. The upcoming lull in the schedule, then, could have not have been better-timed. Indiana has two games against low-major opponents this week to recover its mojo, then gets nearly two weeks off before returning to conference play Jan. 5 at Iowa, a key matchup.
The first of those two potential get-well games comes tonight against Elon of the Colonial Athletic Association, a team which comes into the game 0-10 against Division I opponents. The Hoosiers will be back in Assembly Hall for the first time in nearly two weeks after playing Arizona in Las Vegas and Kansas on the road. Despite the Phoenix's poor record, Indiana must be on its guard: Elon hung with NC State when the teams met in November, losing 84-73. Without getting too deep into a transitive opponents game, NC State played Kansas much tighter than IU did, falling 80-74.
Assuming the Hoosiers don't have much trouble pulling away from the Phoenix, the No. 1 priority tonight will be figuring out a new rotation with Xavier Johnson out. The sparkplug guard suffered a foot injury in the first half against Kansas and while coach Mike Woodson said Monday he is officially day to day and only ruled him out for tonight's game, the coach hinted it will be a medium- or long-term absence for the fifth-year senior.
"We'll wait on X if he ever gets the chance to come back...but right now we need to move forward with what we got" #iubb— William McDermott (@804derm) December 20, 2022
Johnson is one of Indiana's best off-the-dribble creators and his rapport in pick-and-roll offense with Trayce Jackson-Davis was on an elite level at the end of last season. He is a bulldog on the defensive end, as well, bringing significant energy to that end of the court and often guarding the opposing team's best player. Indiana will have to replace all of that, which will not be easy. It's very likely junior Trey Galloway will start in Johnson's place, though he does not have quite the ball-handling chops of his older teammate. With Galloway on the floor, more of the ball-handling duties will fall on the shoulders of freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who is coming off a back injury of his own. The five-star recruit played for the first time in several weeks against Kansas, scoring 11 points, grabbing six rebounds, dishing four assists and adding three steals despite going 2 for 11 from the field. He is considered by some a potential lottery pick in next year's NBA draft and if Indiana is going to be successful with Johnson out, it probably needs Hood-Schifino to take a star turn.
The Hoosiers would also like more contributions from Galloway – likely to get extended time in the starting five for the first time in his IU career – and Tamar Bates, who has been one of the underrated bright spots of this season for IU. Indiana is going to need both to be creative off the dribble and avoid turnovers. The Hoosiers could also use some production from freshman CJ Gunn, who is the most likely recipient of the backup minutes that have gone to Bates and Galloway when Johnson has been healthy (although it's unclear Woodson actually trusts the Indianapolis product yet as Gunn did not get many minutes in the three games Hood-Schifino missed).
Elon is led by Sean Halloran, a grad transfer from Division II Belmont Abbey who was the all-time assist leader there and is averaging 4.8 helpers this season, plus 13.2 points and 2.2 steals. He will put pressure on Indiana's' new-look backcourt. A key to the Phoenix's ability to hang around in this game will be the availability of 6-foot-5 guard Torrence Watson, a Missouri transfer who scored 20 points in that relatively narrow loss to NC State. Watson missed his team's loss to Valparaiso on Sunday and played just 15 minutes off the bench in a defeat at the hands of Presbyterian on Thursday.
It will be hard to know whether the Hoosiers have made progress on the defense and rebounding issues which plagued them against Kansas and Arizona as they should be able to win comfortably even if they perform relatively poorly tonight. What should be evident, however, is Indiana's effort level at the outset, which has been lacking in recent games. The exception to that rule was an impressive start against Nebraska at Assembly Hall on Dec. 7, coincidentally the only home game IU has played in this difficult stretch. Can the Hoosiers draw some energy from the home fans, even with the students home for Christmas break?