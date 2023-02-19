Indiana football coach Tom Allen called Indiana's defensive plays in his first two seasons as the Hoosiers' head coach, 2017 and 2018, but then found someone whom he felt he could trust in defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and gave up those duties in an effort not to stretch himself so thin.
He returned to play-calling duties in 2022 following Wommack's departure to be the head coach at South Alabama prior to the 2021 campaign and a one-year experiment with Charlton Warren calling the coverages, but now Allen believes he has found another Wommack, someone capable of running the defense the way he wants it. On Saturday, Allen introduced new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Matt Guerrieri and announced Guerrieri will call the defensive plays in 2023.
"Really excited about having Matt joining us," Allen said. "We've known each other for over ten years, and really in this profession you have a chance to meet a lot of awesome people and talk ball and share ideas, and he is one of those.
"Really I want to follow the pattern we used in 2019. Coach Guerrieri will be calling the defense, much like Coach Wommack did. And I will be heavily involved, but he will be the play-caller on game day. That way it will allow me to be a better head football coach to this team.
"With everything that we have and the dynamics of college football today, I really feel like that's the best direction to go, but had to have the right person for that particular role."
Guerrieri spent most of the 2010s working at Duke for former Blue Devils coach David Cutcliffe, starting out as a graduate assistant and moving up to safeties coach and then co-defensive coordinator. He held the latter role from 2018 to 2021 and in 2018, before he had turned 30, he was a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the nation's top assistant coach. In 2020, he was a finalist for the American Football Coaches Association Assistant Coach of the Year, though Duke went 2-9 and gave up more than 38 points per game.
The Blue Devils finished 127th of 130 FBS teams in scoring defense, surrendering more than 39 points per contest, in 2021 on the way to a 3-9 record. Cutcliffe departed the program after the season, as did Guerrieri, who spent 2022 as an analyst at Ohio State. When Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, who coached the Hoosiers from 2011 to 2016, was hired as the head coach at Tulsa this offseason, he hired Guerrieri as the Golden Hurricanes defensive coordinator. Guerrieri departed after six weeks on the job to come to Indiana.
"You want to be at the highest level, and that's what this opportunity is here, right?" Guerrieri said in his introductory press conference Saturday. "To compete at the absolute highest level, you have a high-level, prestigious institution and you're competing in the greatest conference in the country."
He also cited proximity to his family – his wife, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, is still in Columbus, Ohio, and had not yet made the move to Oklahoma – and his friendly, familiar relationship with Allen as reasons for jumping to Indiana after such a short stint with Tulsa.
Guerrieri insisted his defensive philosophy "aligns directly" with Allen's.
"We've been a base 4-2-5 for a number of years," the new co-DC said. "I've played in numerous different – I played in the 3-4 defense. I've been in a 4-3 and a 3-3-5 and 4-2-5. I think it goes to from a philosophy standpoint, Coach Allen would say tackling, take-aways, and effort. Those are the three pillars of who we are. That's not going to change from that standpoint."
That is the type of alignment Allen wanted from someone in Guerrieri's new position. He trusts Guerrieri to make the right calls "when it's really bullets are flying," which will give him a chance to step away from the defense and become more of a true head coach, which he struggles to do when he's also in charge of the defense.
"I want to have the ability to be able to go to both sides of the football," the seventh-year Hoosiers coach said. "I was on defense this whole last season during practice time and into the season. Obviously during spring ball and fall camp I was just kind of overseeing everything, but I want to be able to have that ability to be on both sides of the football.
"Last year [a 4-8 record] wasn't what we wanted. We've got to make some adjustments. You don't just sit here and do the same old thing all over again. Go make some changes. I think Matt is a creative guy. We've already had great times together talking and want to be able to have some wrinkle adjustments. People can't sit the whole offseason and expect you to go in and do things a certain way. We want to be able to keep growing our system in that regard.
"Having Coach Guerrieri with us I think will free me up to be able to do a better job of those and be able to allow our defense to be able to get back to where I know we need to be."
Chad Wilt, who was the defensive coordinator last season while Allen called the plays, will stay on staff as co-defensive coordinator, responsible for, as the head coach put it, "the toughness of our defense."
Guerreri has not had much time yet to get to know the players he will be deploying in 2023, but he has already watched a few workouts and he professed himself impressed by the talent he has to work with.
"I think this is a hungry football team," the former Davidson football player said. "I think that there's a good mix of veteran and youth on that side of the ball. There's a good mix of guys that have been here and some transfer portal additions.
"My blank reaction is I've been impressed, and I think there's the pieces that we need, the raw material we need to be able to build a high-level defense."