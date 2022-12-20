BLOOMINGTON – Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, the preseason Big Ten player of the year who is leading the Hoosiers in scoring (16.4 points per game), rebounding (8.2 per contest) and blocked shots (2.7 a night), will miss tonight's matchup against Elon. He is on the court with the Hoosiers as they warm up, but is not dressed.
The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball has dealt with back and thumb injuries this season, though it's unclear what malady is keeping him from playing against the Phoenix. He is not wearing a boot, cast or similar.
Jackson-Davis is 10 rebounds away from entering the top five in IU history and eight blocks from matching Alan Henderson in second among Hoosiers all time. He had a career-high nine blocks in a loss to Kansas on Saturday.
With Jackson-Davis out, the Hoosiers will likely insert five-star freshman forward Malik Reneau into the frontcourt starting lineup next to Race Thompson. Reneau, a 6-foot-9 Miami native, is averaging 7.5 points on 57.1% shooting, with 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 turnovers in 15.4 minutes per contest.
Coach Mike Woodson spoke about Reneau during his weekly radio show Monday:
"Malik is still searching right now. ... He can do a lot of things on the floor but I have got to figure out his motor right now and get that higher."
Junior forward Jordan Geronimo is likely in line for more minutes off the bench with Jackson-Davis out, as is sophomore center Logan Duncomb.