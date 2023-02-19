Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, the Hoosiers' best player and a national player of the year candidate, announced Saturday after IU's win over Illinois he will not be taking advantage of his fifth year of eligibility with the Hoosiers.
"I feel like it kind of speaks for itself, but I feel like four years is enough for me," Jackson-Davis told Stadium reporter Jeff Goodman after the game. "Sometimes you gotta move on. I'm grateful for my time here, but I'll say the rest during Senior Night (against Michigan on March 5)."
Jackson-Davis's announcement was not much of a surprise. He might not have even come back for a fourth season had he not caught COVID in May and been forced to miss the NBA Combine. He had been hoping a strong showing at the Combine would convince professional coaches he could do the two things he had not been able to show at Indiana: shoot jumpers and handle the ball.
So he came back to Indiana for his senior season, full of talk about embracing expectations, winning championships and leaving a legacy. The season did not begin the way Jackson-Davis would have liked, with a back injury limiting him to 65-70% of full strength as the Hoosiers lost of six of nine games during a miserable stretch in December and early January. Then, the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball began to get closer to full strength and he has helped the Hoosiers go on a tear with nine wins in 11 games.
He has averaged 24.2 points, 13.1 rebounds and 3.4 blocks in that stretch and has genuinely shown elements of his game which did not exist in his previous three years with the Hoosiers, as excellent as he was in those campaigns. Now, Jackson-Davis is capable of facing up his defender and getting to the rim without needing to get the ball delivered to him on the block. He is grabbing rebounds and pushing the ball in transition by himself, something coach Mike Woodson has long wanted to his big men to. He is also using his right hand more often and finishing more consistently around the basket.
This stretch of play has genuinely helped Jackson-Davis's draft stock. All that's left for him to show in this year's NBA Combine is something IU does not ask of him: the ability to shoot from outside eight feet. With Indiana back near the upper echelon of the Big Ten, Jackson-Davis has done what he set out to do when he arrived at Indiana: Be a part of the reason the Hoosiers return to the national conversation. He will leave Indiana, in all likelihood, as the program's leading shot-blocker and rebounder and its third- or fourth-leading scorer. He has nothing left to prove in college.
What does this mean for the Hoosiers?
Jackson-Davis quasi-officially announcing his intentions now is helpful for Woodson, who will be able to go into transfer portal recruiting come late March with some clarity on how many roster spots he needs to fill for next season. The Hoosiers are losing Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp, Race Thompson and now Jackson-Davis for sure and freshman phenom Jalen Hood-Schifino has a decision to make on whether he will enter the NBA Draft or return for another season (he is projected as a mid- or late-first-round pick). With only Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton signed in the 2023 recruiting class, Woodson is going to have to hit the portal hard. It would help, too, if he could pull off another late-cycle high school recruiting coup, as he did in 2021 with Tamar Bates and last April with Malik Reneau.
For that reason, this is likely to be the most important offseason of Woodson's tenure, regardless of how long he ends up coaching the Hoosiers. Yes, he has significantly improved the program in two years since his arrival. He has put the Hoosiers back into contention for Big Ten championships and is a few wins from securing just the second top 4 NCAA Tournament seed in a decade for IU. He deserves significant credit (as does Jackson-Davis) for pulling the Hoosiers back from the brink and keeping the season from falling apart in early January.
But next year's Indiana team will look significantly different. If the re-tooled Hoosiers slip back into mediocrity in 2023-24, this season begins to seem like a blip largely the result of having one transcendent player on the roster rather than a step in the right direction for the program. Woodson has to go find players this offseason – and develop the ones still on the roster come June – to ensure that doesn't happen. Essentially, Jackson-Davis's departure throws Indiana into the deep end; the program can no longer rely on him as the focal point of everything its doing. Will the Hoosiers sink or swim in a post-Jackson-Davis world? We won't know until November.