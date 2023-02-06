BLOOMINGTON – Indiana coach Mike Woodson made sure to impress upon his team the significance of what it accomplished when it toppled No. 1 Purdue on Saturday despite playing without starting guard Xavier Johnson and reserves Jordan Geronimo and Logan Duncomb.
“Any time you beat the No. 1 team in the country, that says a lot,” Woodson said, hoarse-voiced, in the Assembly Hall locker room after the game. “We’re playing with not a full deck, gentlemen, and you’re still finding ways to win. That’s huge.”
But Woodson also emphasized the importance of keeping the celebration short.
“Enjoy it for about an hour. Then you start getting ready for Rutgers.”
“It means a lot but it don’t mean anything unless you can validate it,” Woodson said. “Our next game is against Rutgers, a team that we’ve struggled against, that’s had their way. We’ve got to start preparing and preparing for them now. This game is behind us.”
For four years, there was no obstacle more insurmountable on Indiana’s schedule than in-state rival Purdue. The Boilermakers won nine meetings in a row from February 2017 to March 2021, their longest winning streak in the 122-year-old series since 1929 to 1935. But since Woodson took over as Indiana’s coach, the Hoosiers have won two of three against the Boilermakers.
Rutgers, on the other hand, has continued its recent dominance of the Hoosiers through Woodson’s first year and a half leading the program. The Scarlet Knights, once a Big Ten doormat, have won eight of the last nine against Indiana, knocking the Hoosiers out of the Big Ten Tournament twice in that span and nearly costing them an NCAA Tournament berth with a 66-63 win in Assembly Hall in March when former Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr. drilled a 3-pointer with two seconds left and then taunted the Hoosier faithful.
This season, Rutgers (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) handed Indiana its first loss after a 7-0 start, a 63-48 defeat Dec. 3 in Piscataway, New Jersey, in which the Hoosiers were out-rebounded 42-32, shot just 30% from the field and went 6 of 25 from 3-point range.
Woodson bemoaned his team’s lack of moxie compared with the Scarlet Knights.
“You got to do it in the damn game when it counts,” the second-year coach said. “That’s when it counts, not in practice knocking the s--- out of each other, which we do. … I don’t like the fact that we got out-toughed.”
Former Rutgers guard Geo Baker, who went 7-2 against the Hoosiers in five years with the Scarlet Knights from 2017 to 2022, piled on.
“They’re soft. Nobody is gonna get punked by Indiana,” Baker said on the Field of 68 podcast.
“The talk of preseason was Indiana was a national contender,” he added. “Until they prove they can take the first punch and win, that isn’t true.”
Two months later, the Hoosiers (16-7, 7-5) believe they are different team than the one which got out-hustled and out-worked in Piscataway. They have won six of their last seven to climb into a tie for third place in the Big Ten and soared to No. 18 in the AP Poll released Monday.
No. 24 Rutgers sits all alone in second place in the league standings, but Indiana can tie the Scarlet Knights with a win tonight.
“We’ve played with a chip on our shoulder since we got punked by Rutgers and we’ve found our niche,” Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis said.
After questioning his team’s want-to earlier in the season, Woodson was impressed by the Hoosiers’ ability to stave off a Purdue comeback bid in the second half Saturday and make the plays necessary to secure a win over one of the nation’s best teams.
“It lets me know we’re ticking as a team,” Woodson said. “We didn’t cave. This team has had its ups and downs but when we’ve been in ballgames we’ve been able to deliver. … We’ve just got to keep hammering and scraping and scratching and see where it leads us.”
The Hoosiers will have to do plenty of scraping against a Rutgers team which is giving up the fifth-fewest points in the country at 58.4, holding opponents to 37.5% shooting (fourth nationally) and notching 9.4 steals per contest (13th).
All told, the Scarlet Knights defense, led by reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Caleb McConnell and rim-protector Cliff Omoruyi’s two blocks per game, is No. 2 in the country according to Ken Pomeroy’s efficiency rankings.
Rutgers will again have to slow down Jackson-Davis, who scored 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting in the first meeting but is averaging 25.3 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.7 blocks in his last six games.