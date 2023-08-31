BLOOMINGTON – One player in FBS football scored touchdowns on multiple kickoff returns last season. That player was Indiana’s Jaylin Lucas, a true freshman who was the 961st-best recruit in his class by On3.
Now a sophomore, Lucas isn’t satisfied with having just two return touchdowns. To set a baseline for his encore performance, he invoked the greatest return man in football history.
“My goal is to have 8-10 return touchdowns,” Lucas told Hoosiers Now at Big Ten Media Days. “I’m trying to be like Devin Hester. I’m trying to break a record this year.”
“Every time I touch the ball I’m ready to take it to the house.”
Indiana plans to ensure the 5-foot-9 phenom, whom offensive coordinator Walt Bell referred to as “the move-around toy,” will touch the ball on a frequent basis.
After bursting on to the scene as a kick-returner and as a breakaway threat at running back last year, Lucas will return kicks and punts this season, and will spend time at running back and slot receiver on offense.
When facetiously asked whether he will play defense, as well, Lucas laughed and said no, but then caught himself.
“I played defense in high school, though,” he said, smiling.
Indiana coach Tom Allen has hinted at a minimum per-game touch count for Lucas this season and the Houma, Louisiana, native, who will not turn 19 until late September, has put in extra work all offseason to learn assignments and improve his technique at multiple positions. It’s been an arduous undertaking, but the Hoosiers believe he can handle it and that his versatility will make his star shine all the brighter.
“It’s been an 8-month process,” Bell said. “But he’s a guy who’s 100% willing to do the work. He could basically do all of the things a running back or wideout could do; now it’s our job to put him in position to do the things he does best.
“It’s a huge challenge not only making sure he’s getting the touches, but that they’re right the touches, so he can do the most amount of damage in the least amount of time.”
All of that coaching brainpower is being used on a player who was ranked as the 41st player in his state, one who committed to play college football at Tulane before the Hoosiers made a late push.
Lucas caught the IU coaches’ attention immediately upon arriving on campus in the winter of 2022 and by the time he notched 38 yards on his first career kickoff return against Idaho, the staff had been gushing about him for weeks. The 170-pound former track star collected his first career return touchdown against Rutgers, a 93-yard burst to open that game, and three weeks later had another against Michigan State, sparking a comeback from a 17-point deficit and an eventual overtime win.
“He’s a special player,” Allen said. “His acceleration is unique. He has both quickness and long speed, which is rare. He’s very effective in space.”
Lucas’s accomplishments led to All-American honors and, once the offseason hit, offers to transfer to teams usually considered higher in the pecking order than IU.
Such offers are technically against NCAA rules until a player enters the transfer portal, which Lucas never did, but Allen was never in doubt the entreaties had been made.
“I was born at night but not last night,” the seventh-year Hoosiers coach said at Big Ten Media Days.
So, shortly after the season ended, Allen flew to Louisiana and met with Lucas and his family in their home, reassuring him that name, image and likeness opportunities awaited him if he remained with the Hoosiers.
“That’s the neat part of this whole opportunity is you get to do some things and be a part of some things now that are really helping his family, and they’re really good people,” Allen said.
“But I knew what I had to do because you can say that, but if we don’t do anything with it, you’re gonna lose him. That’s the new world that we’re in right now. And so that’s a really special part of what we have, but we’ve gotta be willing and understanding of that, and our school stepped up and responded. ... That’s the relationship piece. They trust us, we trust them.”
For his part, Lucas professed the decision on whether to depart was simple.
“I feel like here in Indiana, it’s just all love,” he said. “I’m really not worried about the portal right now. I just feel like this is the best fit for me, and I can see myself just building a legacy here in Indiana. … I just love coach Allen.”
Lucas is focused on making his sophomore campaign even more special than his freshman year. The Hoosiers have helped by bringing in a new offensive line coach and run-game coordinator in Bob Bostad from Wisconsin to try to give their offensive centerpiece some more room to maneuver.
“As soon I look up, there’s a hole,” Lucas said of IU’s new-look run game.
Lucas has spent the offseason watching clips of similarly-sized players to gain a better understanding of how they maximize their abilities. Former Oregon running back/return man DeAnthony Thomas is a favorite.
“What I’m trying to take away is just the way they make guys miss, the way they view the field and how they attack everything they do,” said Lucas, who ran for 5.5 yards per carry for the Hoosiers last season, more than a yard better than any of IU’s other running backs.
All that’s left is to put that work into action on the field – anywhere on the field.
“You’re going to see me all over the field,” he said. “I’m just ready; I’m fired up about it.”