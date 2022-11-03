BLOOMINGTON – Indiana got a glimpse of the future during its exhibition game against Saint Francis on Thursday.
The old guard was plenty productive for the Hoosiers – Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points, nine rebounds and two blocks – but it was highly-touted freshmen Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau who provided most of the highlights, combining for 30 points on 13-of-16 shooting while Reneau grabbed eight rebounds and Hood-Schifino dished five assists in a 104-59 victory at Assembly Hall.
Hood-Schifino was in the starting lineup, as he was in an exhibition Saturday against Marian, while Reneau played 23 minutes off the bench.
“Coach (Mike Woodson) has a lot of trust and belief to put them in the starting lineup and we believe in them too,” fifth-year senior Miller Kopp said of the youngsters’ performances. “There’s no surprises on our end, we’ve seen what they can do. They compete their butts off and when it comes to gametime we trust them and they’re only learning more every single day.”
Hood-Schifino scored 15 points and made a couple of hyper-athletic plays in the open court, crossing over his defender for a layup on one occasion and putting the ball behind his back for another layup minutes later. He also went 3 for 3 from 3-point range.
“What you can expect from Jalen Hood-Schifino is a leader, someone who’s going to be there every single day, working hard and ready to go,” said Reneau, who was a teammate of Hood-Schifino’s in high school at Montverde Academy. “He has a pro bag, he gets to the spots, he’s a very impressive player.”
Reneau dished four assists and blocked two shots. He went between the legs to get off a step-back 18-footer which he swished and did not hesitate to push the ball up the court himself when he grabbed a rebound.
The 13th-ranked Hoosiers had a 28-4 advantage in fastbreak points.
Saint Francis, playing the first game in program history against a Big Ten opponent, stayed close in the opening minutes and Carroll graduate Dan McKeeman’s 3-pointer knotted the score at 11 with 15:50 left in the first half.
The Hoosiers then went in front for good with a 14-2 run, punctuated by a Trey Galloway 3-pointer with 10:06 left in the first half.
Indiana went 7 for 19 from 3-point range and shot 65% overall, compared to 32% for the Cougars.
McKeeman made three 3-pointers on four attempts for nine points and Blackhawk Christian product Zane Burke had team-highs with 12 points and five rebounds for the Cougars.
Prior to the game, Saint Francis heard a few scattered boos from the Assembly Hall faithful, but those turned to cheers when Cougars guard Brayton Bailey, son of former Indiana All-American Damon Bailey, was introduced as part of the Saint Francis starting lineup. The younger Bailey got a standing ovation.
“The crowd was great,” McKeeman said. “I didn’t really expect to get booed coming in here as an NAIA team, but it was a great atmosphere, I couldn’t ask for anything better from them. It was just really fun to play. There was just so many people here for an exhibition game.”
The contest was the last tune-up for the Hoosiers before they open their regular season against Morehead State on Monday at Assembly Hall.
“Our size was a big difference in both (exhibition) ballgames,” Woodson said. “We know as we continue this journey, we’re going to face teams who are as big as we are. Then we gotta we see what we’re made of.
“We’ve got a lot of work on our hands still. The real work starts Monday.”