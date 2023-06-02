Fresh off being named Associated Press National Coach of the Year, Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren has entered into an agreement with the Hoosiers to extend her contract for two years beyond her previous deal and make her one of the highest-paid coaches in the country.
Moren's extension, which sets her up to stay in Bloomington through the 2028-29 season, will pay her at least $1.3 million per season, making her the second-highest-paid coach in the Big Ten – Maryland's Brenda Frese makes $1.4 million – and seventh-highest-paid in the country among coaches at public schools.
"Teri Moren has clearly established herself as one of the nation's best basketball coaches, and in doing so has elevated Indiana Women's Basketball to an unprecedented level in our program's history," Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said in a statement. "The decision to modify her contract not only recognizes the tremendous successes she has enjoyed during her nine years here, but also Indiana University's commitment to continuing to elevate IU Women's Basketball into one of the best programs in the sport."
Moren's new contract includes performance bonuses for Big Ten regular and postseason championships, NCAA Tournament participation and victories and conference and national coach of the year awards.
"I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to build during our time at IU which is a direct reflection of our student-athletes, coaches, support staff and fans who have all played a big part in our success," Moren, 54, said in a statement. "I am excited for what's happening in the future of our program. A very heartfelt thank you to President (Pamela) Whitten and Scott Dolson for their support and their trust in me to lead this program for the long term. I am proud to be a Hoosier."
The Hoosiers are coming off arguably the best season in program history, in which they won a program record 28 games, earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time and won the team's first Big Ten title since 1983. An upset loss at Assembly Hall to Miami (Florida) in the tournament's round of 32 did little to blunt the program's upward trajectory.
Nor was the 2022-23 campaign a one-year peak. The Hoosiers have been steadily climbing to the top of the Big Ten since Moren took over an also-ran team prior to the 2014-15 season. With the Seymour native at the helm, the Hoosiers have won 20 games eight times in nine years after doing so only four times in their history previously.
Moren took Indiana to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 14 years in 2016 and has since done so four more times. The Hoosiers had four tournament appearances ever prior to her arrival.
As Moren has built the program, interest in Hoosiers women's basketball has soared, with attendance climbing from 2,708 per home game in 2013-14 to 8,104 last season, including a sellout of 17,222 in the Big Ten-clinching victory over Purdue. Attendance could grow again next year with the Hoosiers bringing back four starters, including All-American forward Mackenzie Holmes, and expected to once again challenge for the program's first Final Four appearance.
Allen updates QB Williams
Indiana football coach Tom Allen said Wednesday quarterback Dexter Williams II will not be ready for the start of the upcoming season.
Allen addressed the media at the annual meet-and-greet event at Huber's Winery in Borden and said Williams, who suffered a significant knee injury against Purdue in the 2022 season finale, is "ahead of schedule" and could be back as soon as the midway point of the campaign.
Williams, who will be a redshirt junior in the fall, showed dual-threat promise at the end of last season, leading the Hoosiers to an upset victory over Michigan State with 18 carries for 86 yards, then running an option and pitching to running back Jaylin Lucas for a 71-yard touchdown early against the Boilermakers before getting hurt.
The Hoosiers initially thought the injury, which Allen described as "more extensive than a typical ACL (tear)" would keep Williams out for the whole season.
While the Hoosiers wait for the Macon, Georgia, native to return and compete for the starting job behind center, they will continue to hold a competition between Tennessee transfer Tayven Jackson, brother of former IU basketball star Trayce Jackson-Davis, and redshirt freshman Brendan Sorsby.
The Hoosiers will make a decision on a Week 1 starter after the second of three scrimmages in fall camp, Allen said.