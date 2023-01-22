CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – For 76 straight games over a 21/2-season span, Race Thompson started for Indiana. With Thompson available and prepared to play 35-plus minutes in any given game, the Hoosiers always had a tough rebounder, a good interior finisher and a physical defender to pair with Trayce Jackson-Davis in their frontcourt.
Now, that certainty is gone. Thompson injured his knee against Iowa on Jan. 5 and has been out indefinitely since, missing the last four games.
With Thompson out, Indiana moved junior forward Jordan Geronimo into the starting lineup for the first time in his career. He initially struggled, most notably in a loss to Northwestern in which he played just 10 minutes and scored zero points because of foul trouble. The defeat was part of a three-game losing streak for the Hoosiers that dropped them to 1-4 in Big Ten play.
With Indiana “somewhat dead in the water” – as coach Mike Woodson put it – after the three-game losing streak, Woodson went to work on Geronimo, pushing him harder than anyone else in practice, trying to draw out the player who had 15 points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes against Wyoming in last season’s NCAA Tournament.
“As a coach, when I’m challenging players, you know, sometimes it makes them a little uneasy and get that,” Woodson said of his message to Geronimo. “But at the end of the day, they have to understand that I’m in their corner and I need them to perform at a high level. It ain’t personal, it’s coaching.”
Geronimo responded the way Woodson wanted. The hyper-athletic 6-foot-6 wing has averaged 12.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and two blocks over the last two games, shooting better than 61% from the field and, most importantly, helping the Hoosiers (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) notch potentially season-saving victories over Wisconsin and Illinois by a combined 33 points.
“He’s playing like he played at the end of last season,” Woodson said. “He’s moving around, he’s cleaning up stuff, he’s cutting when he needs to cut at the right time and Trayce is rewarding him with passes. He’s offensive rebounding, blocking shots. That’s what he does: He flies around and he does some things here and there.”
With Indiana set to take on Michigan State (13-6, 5-3) at Assembly Hall this afternoon with a chance to get back to .500 in conference play, Geronimo is suddenly an X factor on a team that still has designs on a deep NCAA Tournament run. It’s unclear when or if Thompson will be back this season, but as long as he’s out, the Hoosiers need Geronimo to be the proverbial “glue guy.”
And he is becoming more and more confident in playing that role as his time in the starting lineup progresses. Starting suits him, allowing him to play more freely and dwell less on mistakes, he says.
“I just play without worrying about being subbed out or ‘Oh, I missed a shot,’ and take it on to the next play with me,” Geronimo said. “I just have a short memory. Play hard, play physical and make the right play. So I know when I have those possessions where I don’t play well, I’m just like, ‘Hey, next possession, let’s do it, let’s keep going.’ ”
It helps that one of Geronimo’s skills is running the baseline and finding open space to receive dump-off passes and lobs from slashing guards and interior passes from fellow frontcourt players. Jackson-Davis has developed a talent for interior passing in recent years and he and Thompson had good chemistry, with Thompson making himself available for easy baskets when Jackson-Davis drew multiple defenders in the post.
Now, Geronimo is doing the same. He scored three times in the first half against Illinois on such looks from Jackson-Davis, part of a 6-for-6 shooting performance in the half.
“JG is playing really, really big for us,” Jackson-Davis said. “He could have shut it down after the first two games (against Northwestern and Penn State) where he got thrown into the fire and he didn’t. Instead, he took Coach (Woodson)’s criticism and he worked hard and he showed us the player he can be. I’m really proud of him. We need him to do it with Race out.”
To hear Jackson-Davis tell it, there was little doubt Geronimo and the Hoosiers would be able to halt their negative momentum from this month. Losing Thompson hurt, but Indiana remains a tough out in the Big Ten.
“We just needed time to figure things out,” Jackson-Davis said. “A lot of people wrote us off because of those two games, but we’re still 3-4 and we just have to keep grinding.”