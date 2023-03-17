Indiana’s season almost collapsed in January.
The Hoosiers, who came into the campaign bearing the weight of the program’s highest expectations in years, stormed to a 7-0 start, but then lost six of their next nine games as injuries to stars Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson took their toll.
Before Indiana, then 10-6 and coming off an 85-66 loss to Penn State in which it looked like it had zero answers, faced Wisconsin on Jan. 14, the Hoosiers’ best player, senior forward and captain Trayce Jackson-Davis, gathered his teammates together and encouraged calm.
“We just gotta relax and take it one game at a time,” Jackson-Davis said of his message in that meeting.
The IU big man scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, blocked five shots and dished four assists in a 63-45 win over the Badgers, then poured in a career-high 35 points in a road win over Illinois later that week, kicking off a five-game winning streak which set the Hoosiers on their course to a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and second-place finish in the Big Ten.
It was a course Indiana would be unlikely to have followed without the steadying influence and on-court dominance of the program’s first player since Calbert Cheaney to twice receive All-American honors.
“Our backs are against the wall early in the Big Ten season and he stayed composed,” Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway said. “I think it’s honestly just incredible just to watch him keep performing like this, and I’m glad he’s on my team.”
There is perhaps no bigger moment in the short history of Woodson’s tenure as Hoosiers coach than the hours-long meeting he held with Jackson-Davis when the coach first took over for the fired Archie Miller in March 2021. Indiana’s star was “almost dead set” on leaving for the NBA at that point, but in the course of that conversation, Woodson convinced the forward, who had been a third-team All-American the previous season, he could unlock previously unheralded facets of his game.
When Jackson-Davis informed Woodson he was staying, “I was the happiest guy in the world, really,” the coach said.
The pairing of Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson and his star player has been to the decided advantage of both over the last two seasons. In Jackson-Davis, Woodson has found a do-everything force who has helped him become the second Hoosiers coach, following Mike Davis, to lead the team to NCAA Tournaments in each of his first two seasons.
In return, Woodson has helped Jackson-Davis graduate from borderline All-American to a consensus first-team pick this year, Indiana’s first since Victor Oladipo in 2013. The transformation began last season on the defensive end, where Woodson encouraged the former Center Grove star to become a true rim protector, freeing him from some of the weak-side rebounding responsibilities former coach Archie Miller heaped on him. The result was a jump from 1.4 blocks per game to 2.3, then another climb to 2.7, fifth in the nation, this season.
“I don’t feel like there’s a lot of guys who can finish over me,” Jackson-Davis said.
This year, the leap has come on the offensive end, where Jackson-Davis has morphed from Indiana’s best scorer to the Hoosiers’ top playmaker. With defenses deploying all manner of gimmick coverages in an effort to slow him down, the 6-foot-9 forward has refined his ability to process information and his timing on kick-out passes against double-teams. That and better outside shooting have helped his assists rocket from 1.9 per game last season to 4.1 this year.
Then, too, Jackson-Davis has been freed to initiate the offense himself. Whereas under Miller his job was to pass off to a guard after a rebound and sprint down the floor, Woodson encourages him to push the ball up the court on his own. As the season has worn on, he has developed his ball-handling skills to better handle that responsibility – in the Big Ten Tournament, he hit defenders with a series of behind-the-back-dribbles on his way up the floor, shaking free of guards with a move which was not in his arsenal as recently as the end of the regular season.
“This season, he’s just at another level, man,” Woodson said. “We put him in position to handle the ball. I did this in the pros with guys like Al Horford, Josh Smith, (Car)melo (Anthony), that could rebound the ball and initiate your break offensively; that gives you early strikes that way.”
The result of Woodson’s coaching and Jackson-Davis’s work is an all-around player capable of dominating a game in a variety of ways. He is averaging 20.8 points and 10.9 rebounds while shooting nearly 58% from the field.
“I just don’t see a lot of holes in his game now,” Woodson said. “Everybody talks about he doesn’t shoot jump shots. Well, s---, he does everything else.”
Jackson-Davis’s performance this season has made his decision to delay the NBA for one more season seem like the obvious one in retrospect. As this season has gone on, Jackson-Davis has seen his stock rise significantly, going from a borderline draft pick to a borderline first-round selection despite the supposed lack of a jumper.
”There’s some really, really intelligent NBA people out there that understand,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said after Jackson-Davis scored 25 points in a Hoosiers win over the Boilermakers in early February. “You can look at those mock drafts or whatever, but he’s going to spend a long time in the NBA.”
Indiana assistant coach Yasir Rosemond was even more strident, declaring, after Jackson-Davis scored 25 points, grabbed 21 rebounds and blocked six shots in a 61-57 win over Minnesota: “If you can find 25 to 30 people better than him in the NBA draft, I’ll kiss your a--.”
At the end of the season, Jackson-Davis will depart for the NBA – he has already announced he will not use his fifth and final season of eligibility – but for now he is not concerned about his professional future. The reason he came back this season, he has insisted since May, is to lead the Hoosiers to the team success which only intermittently followed his individual success in his first three seasons on campus.
The season hit a road block in late December and early January as Indiana dealt with not only the losses of Johnson (for the season) and Thompson (for three weeks), but also with Jackson-Davis playing at 65-70% health for much of that stretch because of a back injury, but the two-time captain guided the Hoosiers through it and they have won 12 of their last 17 games entering the NCAA Tournament, which they open tonight against 13th-seeded Kent State.
All along, Jackson-Davis has set the tone with his willingness to be coached, despite butting heads with Woodson on occasion.
“I probably have pushed him harder than any player on this team,” the IU coach said. “He has helped me tremendously. I think when your best player buys into what you are doing as a head coach, it sends a message to everybody that’s around him.”
Jackson-Davis did not grow up an Indiana basketball fan, but as his career has progressed he has embraced the task of getting the Hoosiers back to the pinnacle of college basketball. His zeal for the project has caused fans of the team to embrace him wholeheartedly, adopting his “raise the roof” celebration as their own after big plays and roaring their approval when Hoosiers public address announcer Jeremy Gray introduced Jackson-Davis as “one of the greatest players in the long and storied history of Indiana basketball” following his final game at Assembly Hall earlier this month.
Now, with Indiana beginning win-or-go-home games, Jackson-Davis is trying to soak in the last moments of his collegiate career while also pushing the Hoosiers to the Final Four which he knows will cement his legacy.
“This year I’ve really tried to make every time I step on the floor mean something because of all of the guys in the past who have played and worn these jerseys,” Jackson-Davis said. “You’re not only playing for them, you’re playing for the whole state, as well.
“Looking back at my time here, it’s been very special. Coach Woodson, myself and the rest of my teammates have really helped establish what Indiana basketball is supposed to be about.”
For that, he will be remembered, no matter how many games Indiana wins in the coming days and weeks. After the Hoosiers beat Purdue at Mackey Arena in late February, marking the Hoosiers first sweep of the Boilermakers since 2013, Rosemond walked past Jackson-Davis’s postgame press conference and interrupted with an exhortation which summed up the senior’s affect on the program for the last four years.
“Get him a statue!”